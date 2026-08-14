In a candid conversation, the actress opened up about her brother’s directorial approach, his strengths as a first-time filmmaker and what he could improve on set.

Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about her experience of working with her brother Kussh S Sinha on Nikita Roy. In an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actress discussed the process of collaborating with a family member for the first time professionally and shared her perspective on Kussh’s approach as a filmmaker.

EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha talks about working with her brother Kussh S Sinha in Nikita Roy: “His biggest strength is his clarity, his vision”

While discussing her experience of shooting the mystery horror film, Sonakshi spoke candidly about what she considers her brother’s biggest strength as a director. According to the actress, Kussh has a clear understanding of the story and the kind of film he wants to make, something she believes is particularly important for a director. “His biggest strength is I think - his clarity, his vision. I think that's a great thing for a director to possess, when you know exactly what it is that you want to make. That's the good part,” she told Bollywood Hungama.

However, Sonakshi also pointed out an aspect of Kussh’s working style that she feels he could improve upon. Having worked with several first-time directors herself, she explained that new filmmakers can sometimes absorb too many opinions while navigating the demands of a film set. She went on to share, “What he can work on is I feel he's very conscious. You know even while directing, sometimes his ears are everywhere. Rather than just being on what it is that he's doing. So, it's like two sides of the coin. He has them both. That also comes from being a first time director, right? Because I've worked with so many first timers.”

Sonakshi further explained that the fresh perspective brought by first-time filmmakers can be valuable, while acknowledging the number of voices a director has to manage during production. She said, “But I think despite everything, they bring a really nice fresh energy onto set and a very different perspective. So, it's only natural for him to kind of be taking in everybody's inputs and advices. Also, there is always a lot of chatter on set and with what you're doing, you hear too many voices. There are the actors, your ADs, your producers, everyone. And like you're this one person trying to balance everything out. But I think if he paid a little less attention to all of that, that would be nice.”

Nikita Roy marked Kussh S Sinha’s directorial debut, with Sonakshi playing the titular character. The mystery horror film also featured Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar in key roles. The film was released on July 18, 2025.

For Sonakshi, the project brought together a professional collaboration with her brother while also giving her the opportunity to explore the horror genre. Her comments offer a glimpse into the dynamic between the siblings as they navigated their first film together.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha shares dreamy Bhutan vacation with Zaheer Iqbal and family; pics with PM, Tiger’s Nest trek steal the show

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