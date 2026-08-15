Govinda urges Sunita Ahuja to “stay within her limits” after she calls him co-star Komal Rani’s “sugar daddy”

Actor Govinda has responded to his wife Sunita Ahuja's recent remarks about his reported closeness with newcomer actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. The comments came after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Mumbai airport, leading to speculation about their relationship. Sunita subsequently criticised the actor in a video shared with paparazzi, questioning his association with the young actress.

Govinda urges Sunita Ahuja to “stay within her limits” after she calls him co-star Komal Rani’s “sugar daddy”

Govinda has now addressed Sunita's comments, particularly objecting to the language she allegedly used while speaking about him. In a video that has surfaced online, the actor urged her to avoid abusive language and said her public remarks could influence how younger audiences perceive her.

“Sunita ji, aap bahut maa-behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hain... Ishwar ne aapko banaya hai ki log aap se prerit ho rahe hain, toh ab aapka aaina dekhenge. Youngsters aapse ummeed karte hain. Jis tarah se aap vyavhaar karengi, they will follow it. Phir aapke hi saath log maa-behen ki gaali dena shuru kar denge. Don’t do this! Sasta kar diya hai yeh maa-behen ka naam. Aapse yeh apekshit nahi hai,” Govinda said.

Govinda responds to Sunita's comments about his age

Sunita had reportedly questioned Govinda's decision to be seen with a much younger actress and pointed out that Komal is around the same age as their daughter, Tina Ahuja. She was also heard making a remark about the actor's appearance and alleged relationship.

Addressing the criticism surrounding his age and his professional associations with younger actresses, Govinda said such casting choices have been common throughout the film industry. “Umar ka yeh jo aapne silsila chalaya hai, main aapki jaankari ke liye phir yaad dila doon, desh ke sabhi bade kalakaaron ne un sabhi ladkiyon ke saath kaam kiya hai jo youngsters rahe hain,” he said.

The actor also claimed that repeated remarks about his age and appearance were affecting his public image. Govinda pointed to the recognition, respect and financial success he has achieved during his career, describing them as blessings from God.

He further urged Sunita to be mindful of her comments and said, “Aap thoda sa... apni hadd mein rahiye.”

During his response, Govinda also brought up the support he has extended to Sunita over the years. He mentioned making appearances on shows including Lock Upp and Maa Hai Na and said he had agreed to participate after Sunita persuaded him through their daughter.

Also Read: Govinda recalls suicidal thoughts after entering Narmada River following mother’s death: “I thought I would meet my mother again”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.