Shaan reveals a surprising RECORD career stat: “I have sung for 25-26 newcomers…I sang the first song for Riteish Deshmukh, Zayed Khan, Harman Baweja…”

Shaan had a conversation with Komal Nahta about playback singing, his beginnings and a lot more. Often certain singers turn the voice of certain actors. But that never happened with Shaan. The talented singer spoke about this aspect in detail.

Shaan reveals a surprising RECORD career stat: “I have sung for 25-26 newcomers…I sang the first song for Riteish Deshmukh, Zayed Khan, Harman Baweja…”

Shaan explained the reason behind it, "By the time I came in, the trend changed. There would be 6 songs, all sung by different playback singers. It would add variety to the album."

He added, "Nowadays, I read on the internet that I suit Saif Ali Khan's voice. I would consciously sing in a way that would suit him. He has an urban swag. And he has a nasal base tone. Accordingly, I sang 'Kuch To Hua Hai' in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)."

Shaan continued, “It’s important to know whether the story is urban or what the personality of the character is like. I was told that Aamir Khan plays a flamboyant character in Fanaa (2006) who’s trying to impress the girl. That’s how I sang ‘Chand Sifarish’. I would have sung it differently if the hero was bhola.”

He then revealed, "The other day, I made a list and I realized that I have sung for 25-26 newcomers! But if I mention how many of them went on to become very popular heroes, toh fir apne hi pair pe kulhadi maarne waali baat ho jayegi! Many of them didn't exactly quite make it big."

Shaan further said, "I started with Dino Morea and was then Arjun Rampal's first voice. I also sang first song for Riteish Deshmukh, Zayed Khan, Harman Baweja and many others (smiles)."

Komal Nahta remarked that it happened as he has a young voice. Shaan replied, "I don't know. Or maybe I was just always available (laughs)!"

On a serious note, he said, "I'd like to believe that I bring in a young vibe." Immediately, he joked, "Abhi bhi main jab gaata hoon, toh mic pe 22 ka hi hoon!"

Also Read: “Video mein Ajay Devgn hai, woh koi pop singer nahin hai”: Shaan recalls Lalit Pandit’s blunt advice while recording Raju Chacha’s ‘Tune Mujhe Pehchana Nahin

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