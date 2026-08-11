Vedang Raina on building Keenu’s playlist for Main Vaapas Aaunga; says, “Frank Sinatra was just getting big”

Vedang Raina is fresh off the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, a romantic partition drama in which he plays Keenu. The role called for him to portray vulnerability, young love and separation against the backdrop of Punjab during a period of colonial influence.

Vedang Raina on building Keenu’s playlist for Main Vaapas Aaunga; says, “Frank Sinatra was just getting big”

Raina built a playlist around what Keenu would realistically have listened to at the time. “Given that Keenu’s coming of age took place through 1947, I built a playlist around what he would realistically hear and the music that would’ve played on the radio,” he said.

“Frank Sinatra was just getting big, there was Bing Crosby, a strong jazz influence, which is surprising if you think about Punjab at the time. You’d assume it was all Punjabi folk, and a lot of it was, but colonisation meant Western music had seeped in too. I also went deep into Kundan Lal Saigal and Alam Lohar,” he continued.

Speaking about AR Rahman’s work on the song ‘Ishq Mastana’, he said, “There’s a song in the film, ‘Ishq Mastana’, that reflects that sort of imbibed music. Rahman sir has somehow mixed Punjabi folk with jazz, which sounds bizarre on paper but is beautiful on record.”

Raina’s approach to building a musical identity for Keenu reflects the depth of preparation he brought to the role in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali reacts to Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari starrer completing 50 days in cinema

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