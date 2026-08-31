Concerns over fake and synthetic paneer have reportedly made their way into celebrity kitchens, with Twinkle Khanna revealing that she and her mother, actor Dimple Kapadia, have started making the popular dairy product at home. Twinkle opened up about the change in her latest Mrs Funnybones column, published on August 30, while adding her trademark humour to the ongoing food-safety conversation.

Twinkle Khanna jokes about making paneer at home with Dimple Kapadia amid scam: “Inspired By Mr Mundhe”

According to Twinkle, reports surrounding allegedly fake paneer prompted the mother-daughter duo to reconsider their dependence on store-bought paneer. However, making it at home has also revived an old competition between the two over how much paneer they can produce from the same quantity of milk.

“Since this fake paneer scam hit the headlines, my mother and I have started making paneer at home. Our old argument continues. In her house, one litre of milk yields 250 grams of paneer. I get 180 grams from the same amount of milk. Now, it’s also about whose paneer is tastier. Next, I suspect she will start asking whose paneer is whiter, and I may start putting detergent in mine,” she wrote.

Twinkle then linked her joke to another food-safety incident from Bihar’s Nalanda district, where students reportedly fell ill after detergent was allegedly used instead of salt. The reference allowed her to continue exploring the sometimes unsettling ways in which concerns about food adulteration intersect with everyday life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Her column also touched upon the food-safety inspections being carried out across India. Taking inspiration from the strict approach associated with Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Twinkle imagined conducting her own tongue-in-cheek inspection at home.

During her fictional “Mundhe-inspired raid”, she joked about finding an expired packet of Shahi Masala that had seemingly been lying around in her kitchen for an unusually long period.

Twinkle wrote, “Those who want to erase the Mughals from our history books should first start with lunch. Give up your koftas, kormas, kebabs... You can’t have your Mughlai paneer, real or analogue, and eat it too.”

Through humour and personal anecdotes, Twinkle highlighted how wider food-safety concerns can quickly become part of ordinary household conversations. Her column blends the national debate over food adulteration with the familiar realities of cooking, family disagreements and kitchen habits.

Also Read : Suneel Darshan says Twinkle Khanna was “not the right choice” for Mela, feels Karisma Kapoor could have made it a superhit

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