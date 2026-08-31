Shweta Tripathi recently took a break from her professional commitments and travelled across Europe with her husband, rapper Chaitnya Sharma, and a group of close friends. The getaway included a stop in Vienna, where the couple attended Australian singer-songwriter Chet Faker’s live concert at Arena Wien as part of his ‘A Love for Strangers’ tour.

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma head to Vienna for Chet Faker concert during European getaway

The Vienna concert became one of the highlights of the trip for Shweta, with the journey being planned around Chaitnya’s fondness for Chet Faker’s music. The actor revealed that the group had been looking for an opportunity to travel together after being unable to do so for some time due to their respective schedules.

"This trip was actually planned because Cheeta is a huge fan of Chet Faker. I started listening to his music because of him and our friends. The moment we found out Chet Faker was performing in Vienna, one of our friends booked six tickets, and we immediately began planning the trip. We hadn't travelled together in a long time because of our busy schedules, so it became the perfect excuse for all of us to get away," Shweta said.

For Shweta, music has remained an important part of her life, and she credited Chaitnya with introducing her to several artists and sounds. She also spoke about the role music plays alongside books and other creative influences. She went on to add, "Music has always been one of my greatest sources of joy. Books transport me into different worlds, and music does the same in an entirely different way. It sparks emotions that are difficult to put into words and allows you to be completely present in the moment. Cheeta has played a huge role in shaping my relationship with music. Because he's a musician himself, he's constantly introducing me to artists, albums and sounds that I may never have discovered on my own. I love how passionate he is about music, and that passion naturally rubs off on me."

The couple’s European holiday extended beyond Vienna. They travelled to Lake Fuschl in Austria before heading to Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Berlin. The itinerary also included experiences centred around cinema and art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tripathi (@battatawada)



Berlin, in particular, holds a special place for Shweta, who had previously visited the city for the Berlinale. During this visit, she also spent time with a close friend and attended an open-air Queer Film Festival screening featuring six short films. "Berlin is one of my favourite cities. I had been there earlier for Berlinale, and every time I return, it feels just as exciting. Berlin always makes me want to create. Every street, every gallery and every conversation feels like it invites curiosity. One of my closest friends also lives there, so it was wonderful to spend time together. We also watched six short films at an open-air Queer Film Festival screening, and experiences like these stay with you long after the trip is over," she shared.

The Masaan actor also reflected on how travelling and experiencing different cultures influence her as an artist. According to Shweta, such journeys offer opportunities to learn and return with fresh creative inspiration.

"Travelling reminds you how much there is still to see, learn and feel. As an artist, that's incredibly enriching. My father always told me to spend money on experiences because they shape the person you become, and every time I travel I understand that a little more. Concerts end, holidays end, but the memories, friendships and inspiration stay with you. I always return from trips like these wanting to create something new. That's the biggest gift travel gives me," she concluded.

The European getaway thus brought together Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma’s shared interest in music, travel and the arts, while also giving the couple an opportunity to spend time with their friends away from their professional schedules.

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