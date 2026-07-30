Suneel Darshan says Twinkle Khanna was not the right choice for Mela and believes Karisma Kapoor could have made the 2000 film a superhit.

Suneel Darshan says Twinkle Khanna was “not the right choice” for Mela, feels Karisma Kapoor could have made it a superhit

More than two decades after Mela released in theatres, writer and producer Suneel Darshan has revisited the film and shared his thoughts on what, in his opinion, went wrong. Speaking about the 2000 release, he said he was never convinced that Twinkle Khanna was the right choice for the lead role and believes Karisma Kapoor could have significantly changed the film's fate at the box office.

Suneel Darshan says Twinkle Khanna was “not the right choice” for Mela, feels Karisma Kapoor could have made it a superhit

Darshan also recalled being disappointed by comments Twinkle later made about the film and him in the media, adding that public criticism should be expressed with dignity.

Suneel Darshan says Mela's original story was stronger

During a conversation with Hindi Rush, Suneel Darshan revealed that he had written the original story of Mela. However, he said several changes were made before the film was completed.

"The story was mine. The original story was written by me, but some changes were made. When I watched the film days before its release, I felt that if those changes were not made, the film would have been a super hit because the original story was very strong," he said.

According to Darshan, those changes weakened the film and affected its overall impact.

“Twinkle Khanna was not the right choice for Mela”

Speaking about the casting, Darshan said he did not believe Twinkle Khanna suited the role.

"I felt that Twinkle was not capable enough for the role. If Karisma Kapoor was in the film, it would have become a super hit. Twinkle was not the right choice. But that was the director's decision, and I had nothing to do with it," he said.

Mela was directed by Dharmesh Darshan and featured Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Faisal Khan in the lead roles.

Suneel Darshan recalls feeling hurt by Twinkle Khanna's remarks

Darshan also opened up about comments Twinkle Khanna allegedly made after the film's release, saying they left him disappointed.

"Later, I felt very sad when Twinkle said certain things in the media. There should be some dignity when speaking about others. If someone starts talking openly, the other person can also reveal many things. But we also have to respect others and think about their dignity. So, it is better to leave those things in the past and forget about them," he said.

While he did not elaborate on the specific remarks, Darshan indicated that he has chosen to move on from the episode.

Released in 2000, Mela starred Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Faisal Khan. Despite its high-profile cast and expectations surrounding its release, the film received largely negative reviews from critics and failed to perform well at the box office.

Also Read: 23 years of Talaash: “This is perhaps the first Hindi movie to be shot on Palace on Wheels,” shares director Suneel Darshan

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