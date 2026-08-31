From a 1920s revolutionary to the returning Rishi and his Telugu debut, the actor is set to explore varied genres with his upcoming projects.

Rohit Saraf is set for a diverse line-up of projects this year, with the actor moving across genres and characters in The Revolutionaries, Mismatched Season 4 and the upcoming Telugu film Mahakali. The projects see Saraf take on roles that are markedly different in tone, allowing him to explore both intense and romantic spaces on screen.

Rohit Saraf takes on three distinct roles with The Revolutionaries, Mismatched Season 4 and Mahakali

The actor will next be seen in The Revolutionaries, directed by Nikkhil Advani. Saraf plays Sachindranath Sanyal in the period series, which is set against the backdrop of India’s revolutionary movement in the 1920s. The role reportedly required the actor to undergo a physical transformation and perform high-energy action sequences as part of the character.

The Revolutionaries is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 11.

Following the period drama, Saraf will return to the romantic space with Mismatched Season 4. The upcoming season marks the conclusion of the story of Rishi and Dimple, played by Saraf and Prajakta Koli respectively. Since its debut, the series has developed a sizeable audience, with the fourth season expected to bring the central love story to its conclusion.

Saraf is also expanding his work into Telugu cinema with Mahakali. Directed by Puja Kolluru, the film features Saraf alongside Akshaye Khanna and marks his Telugu debut. While details about his character and look are currently under wraps, the project is expected to present the actor in another new avatar.

The three projects place Rohit Saraf in distinctly different worlds — a historical action drama with The Revolutionaries, a coming-of-age romance with Mismatched Season 4 and a Telugu film with Mahakali. With the releases spanning different genres and languages, the actor’s upcoming slate reflects a conscious move towards varied roles rather than staying within one particular on-screen image.

Also Read: The Revolutionaries: T-Series releases ‘Jai Durga’ devotional anthem ahead of Prime Video series premiere

More Pages: Mahakali Box Office Collection

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