Trade predicts that Awarapan 2 will open at around Rs. 12 cr and Batwara 1947 at around Rs. 8 cr: “Awarapan 2 will COMFORTABLY beat Awarapan’s lifetime numbers on Day 1”

Two days are left for the release of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. We spoke to trade experts to gauge the advance booking trends and understand what kind of opening the two films can expect at the box office.

Trade predicts that Awarapan 2 will open at around Rs. 12 cr and Batwara 1947 at around Rs. 8 cr: “Awarapan 2 will COMFORTABLY beat Awarapan’s lifetime numbers on Day 1”

Trade veteran Taran Adarsh said, “Looking at the advance trend, Awarapan 2 definitely has an edge. Its ticket sales have been very good. The first part didn’t work even though it was a brilliant film. It was among Emraan’s best efforts. I remember talking to the Bhatts after the release of Awarapan. They were totally shaken and were wondering, ‘Yeh hua kya?’”

He added, “However, over time, the film cultivated a good fan base amongst viewers of all ages. But at the time of its release, it didn’t get the attention it deserved. It clashed with Aap Kaa Surroor, which was a wave at that time. Himesh Reshammiya was at his peak then. Meanwhile, Apne featured the three Deols together. Hence, Awarapan got completely sidelined. Thankfully, we are now seeing its true potential, with people buying tickets in hordes. There’s a huge difference between the bookings of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 at present.”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, explained, “Awarapan 2 has an edge and has sold more tickets than Batwara 1947. The main actors in Batwara 1947 are playing characters that are contrary to their established image. Sunny Deol has a hardcore nationalist image. This image was further bolstered by his revival film, Gadar 2 (2023), in which he plays a true patriot who goes to Pakistan to save his son. However, in Batwara 1947, he plays a Muslim who migrates to Pakistan. He has to leave India because it is no longer fit for him to live there due to his religion. It’ll be difficult for audiences to imagine him playing such a character because they associate him with a certain image, thanks to films like Gadar (2001), Indian (2001), Maa Tujhe Salaam (2002), etc.”

He also remarked, “Shabana Azmi ji is a great actress, no doubt. However, we need to understand that actors also have an off-screen image. And we are all aware of what her off-screen image and political views are. Hence, it won’t be easy for audiences to digest her in such a role. In commercial cinema, it is very important that your on-screen and off-screen images are in sync. Had Jaya Bachchan been cast in the same role, it would have made a lot of difference.”

He added, “Batwara 1947 will be a great film. There’s no doubt about it. But commercially, its standing is on very weak ground. This is a chief reason why the advances have been slow.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan said, “The advance of both films is not as much as one would expect from an Independence Day release. Nevertheless, if the films get good word of mouth, they’ll work at the box office. As per advance trends, Awarapan 2 is clearly leading Batwara 1947 in many centres.”

Like Vishek Chauhan, he also said, “Sunny is playing a Muslim character. Now, how he has been presented remains to be seen.”

Day 1 prediction

Awarapan’s first part had a lifetime of just Rs. 7.76 crores. All trade experts are of the opinion that Awarapan 2 will comfortably beat the lifetime number of Awarapan on the first day itself.

Taran Adarsh said, “Yes, definitely it’ll cross Awarapan’s lifetime on Day 1. I think Awarapan 2 will open in double digits. It has a fan base and people would want to watch what happens next in Shivam’s life.”

Vishek Chauhan agreed and added, “Awarapan 2 should open at Rs. 10-12 crores. As for Batwara, its first day number would be Rs. 7-8 crores. Both films should collect Rs. 20 crores on the first day.”

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal predicted, “Batwara 1947 should open at Rs. 8 crores or Rs. 8.50 crores. Awarapan 2 should open at Rs. 12.50 crores or Rs. 13 crores. It can even go higher.” He also confirmed that Awarapan’s lifetime collection will be crossed on the day of Awarapan 2’s release.

Atul Mohan was also of the same opinion about Awarapan 2 surpassing Awarapan’s lifetime collection on Day 1. Interestingly, Shabana Azmi stars in both Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. On this, he joked, “Shabana Azmi’s Day 1 will be huge, combining both the films!”

When asked whether Batwara 1947 would open in single digits or double digits, Taran Adarsh replied, “It’s a bit too early to say. Spot bookings can really change the tide. This has happened in the recent past. The mass centres are driven by spot bookings.”

He continued, “Advance booking can never be a barometer. Sunny Deol has a huge fan base in mass pockets. Hence, with the power of spot bookings, the film could jump to an impressive opening number.”

Atul Mohan exulted, “The public now believes in the idea of walk-in. Tickets are already expensive and one needs to pay Rs. 50-60 more per ticket if they book online. Hence, many prefer to buy from the ticket counter before the show.”

Also Read: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi takes 20% lead over Sunny Deol in Twitter poll; Awarapan 2 likely to open 2x higher than Batwara 1947

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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