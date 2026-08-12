Salman Khan is once again grabbing attention on social media, this time for recreating one of his most recognisable dance moves. A video of the actor performing the popular hook step from his song ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ has surfaced online and is quickly making the rounds among fans.

Salman Khan recreates ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ hook step, fans can’t stop cheering

In the viral clip, Salman can be seen dancing to the song from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, performing the signature hook step that became popular after the film’s release. The actor appears to be enjoying the moment as people around him cheer and whistle throughout his performance. His energetic moves and familiar dance style have added to the excitement surrounding the video.

For the occasion, Salman is seen dressed casually in a blue T-shirt and denim jeans, which he pairs with a brown jacket. He completes his look with a French-style hat. The video begins with the actor breaking into the iconic hook step, immediately drawing enthusiastic reactions from those present.

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However, the exact details surrounding the viral footage remain unclear. It has not been confirmed when the video was recorded, whether it is recent or from an earlier occasion, or where the celebration took place. The occasion and details about the party where Salman was seen dancing have also not been disclosed. Therefore, the context and date of the video remain unverified.

Meanwhile, Salman has several projects lined up. His next major theatrical release is Maatrubhumi. This will be followed by the yet-untitled Pan-India action entertainer with Nayanthara, tentatively known as SVC63. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film marks Salman and Nayanthara’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. The movie is scheduled for an Eid 2027 release, with Salman and Nayanthara already beginning work on the project.

On television, Salman is also set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20. The new season is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar. Promos featuring Salman have already been released, including one teasing the mysterious “Ek Vardaan” twist.

Also Read : Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt’s 7 Dogs set for India release on August 21

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