Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi takes 20% lead over Sunny Deol in Twitter poll; Awarapan 2 likely to open 2x higher than Batwara 1947

The August 14 box-office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 is already witnessing a clear trend in audience preference, with Emraan Hashmi's film taking a significant lead over Sunny Deol's release in a Twitter poll. The poll asked users which film they would watch first when the two movies clash in cinemas on August 14. Out of 3,213 votes, 56.7% chose Awarapan 2, while 36.4% opted for Batwara 1947. Another 6.9% said they would watch both films back-to-back.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi takes 20% lead over Sunny Deol in Twitter poll; Awarapan 2 likely to open 2x higher than Batwara 1947

This gives Awarapan 2 a 20.3 percentage-point lead over Batwara 1947 in the poll. Put another way, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer attracted substantially more support than its rival among the Twitter users who participated. The poll also generated considerable activity, recording 16,647 impressions and 1,689 engagements. It received 265 detail expands and generated 44 profile visits, while link clicks stood at zero.

The numbers suggest that the August 14 clash has attracted considerable interest online. More importantly, the poll's results show that Awarapan 2 is currently ahead when audiences are asked to choose between the two releases.

Only 6.9% selected the option of watching both films back-to-back, meaning the overwhelming majority of respondents who expressed a preference picked one film over the other.

The early audience sentiment is also reflected in the estimated opening-day collections being discussed for the two films. Awarapan 2 is currently estimated to open in the Rs. 2 – 2.5 crore range, while Batwara 1947 is estimated at around Rs. 1 crore on its first day based on ticket sales as of Wednesday 11 AM.

That would put Awarapan 2's opening at nearly two times the estimated collection of Batwara 1947. Even when looking at the broader projected ranges, Awarapan 2's lower-end estimate is more than twice Batwara 1947's upper-end estimate. Thus, the box-office projections suggest that the gap could be significantly larger than a simple 2X advantage if the estimates translate into actual collections.

While the early numbers favour Awarapan 2, the actual box-office battle will ultimately be decided once both films reach cinemas.

Advance audience interest, show allocation, occupancy, word of mouth and the August 14 holiday period could all influence the final opening-day figures. A social-media poll can indicate audience sentiment, but it cannot by itself predict actual box-office performance.

For now, however, the early picture is firmly in favour of Awarapan 2.

With 56.7% of Twitter poll respondents choosing Awarapan 2 against 36.4% for Batwara 1947, Emraan Hashmi's film enjoys a 20.3-point lead in audience preference. If the current opening-day estimates also hold, Awarapan 2 could potentially open at more than twice Batwara 1947's collection—and possibly close to four times its first-day haul.

The August 14 clash is therefore shaping up as an intriguing battle, but the early numbers suggest that Awarapan 2 has the stronger momentum going into release.

Also Read: Batwara 1947’s distributor softens stand, agrees to 50-50 shows with Awarapan 2; Spider-Man’s ‘MINIMUM 2 shows in single-screens’ demand leaves exhibitors worried

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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