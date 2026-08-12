Abhishek Banerjee on his bond with Divyenndu in Mirzapur: The Movie, “Loyalty hain Munna Bhaiya ke liye”

Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu came together at the trailer launch event of Mirzapur: The Movie, where they spoke about their on-screen bond and the loyalty shared between their characters.

Abhishek Banerjee on his bond with Divyenndu in Mirzapur: The Movie, “Loyalty hain Munna Bhaiya ke liye”

Banerjee, who plays Compounder in the franchise, said, “Mirzapur ki duniya mein sab ek doosre ko maarna chahte hain, par kuch kirdaar aise hote hain jo kisi ke liye jaan de sakte hain. Aur Compounder unme se ek hain. Loyalty hain Munna Bhaiya ke liye. Hum vistaar se bata sakte hain, lekin aap jaldi the late ho jaoge!”

The line echoes a dialogue earlier delivered by Ravi Kishan in the franchise, which has since gained recognition among viewers. Banerjee and Divyenndu, who play Compounder and Munna Bhaiya respectively, are set to reprise their roles in Mirzapur: The Movie, continuing a dynamic between the two characters that has developed across the franchise’s previous seasons.

The trailer launch event brought together several members of the cast, marking one of the first public appearances by the ensemble ahead of the film's release.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. It is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rasika Dugal, among others. Mirzapur: The Movie is set for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar gears up for two theatrical releases in September with Mirzapur: The Film and Haiwaan

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