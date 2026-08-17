Siddharth is receiving enormous positive reactions for his performance in the recently released Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix. While the actor continues to leave a mark with a controlled and fierce performance as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, he has received an unmatched compliment from the late Squadron Leader’s uncle, and it holds all the power to stay with the actor forever.

Late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja’s uncle applauds Siddharth’s performance in Operation Safed Sagar: “Ek jhalak dekhte mujhe laga ki Ajay kahan se aa gaya!”

“I’m not from the Air Force. I am a civilian. Main Ajay Ahuja ka mama hoon. Siddharth, the moment I saw the teaser, ek jhalak dekhte mujhe laga ki Ajay kahan se aa gaya! Aaj Kapil Show ne, Netflix ne mere Ajay ko amar kar diya,” he said on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Siddharth-starrer Operation Safed Sagar revisits Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja’s crucial role in the Kargil War and the mission that cost him his life. His courageous story was endured through Vir Chakra.

Directed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films. The series is streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Amul pays tribute to Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar with witty ‘Operation Peela Butter’ artwork

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