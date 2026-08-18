Sunny Leone visited an ISKCON temple with her husband, Daniel Weber, on Sunday to offer prayers and seek blessings ahead of her upcoming film project. The actress is preparing to begin shooting for the project, although details about the movie have not yet been revealed.

Sunny Leone offers prayers at ISKCON Temple with husband Daniel Weber

For her temple visit, Sunny opted for a dusty pink embroidered salwar suit and kept her look simple with light makeup and her hair left open. Daniel accompanied her in a green shirt, which he paired with a white T-shirt and cream-coloured pants. The couple was seen seeking blessings at the temple as Sunny gets ready to embark on her next professional assignment.

Apart from her film commitments, Sunny has been travelling extensively for her ‘DJ World Tour’. The actress has performed at several locations across India, including Pattaya, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi, as well as Vancouver. Her international tour has also taken her to Glasgow and Dublin, along with various cities across Europe, the US and Sri Lanka. Australia is the next destination lined up for the ‘DJ World Tour’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

On the film front, Sunny is currently enjoying attention following the success of Kennedy. She is also set to appear in the upcoming horror comedy Chudail, for which she has already completed shooting.

Directed by TLV Prasad, Chudail features Mandana Karimi and Rahul Dev alongside Sunny. The film was extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh and will see Sunny portraying a spirit haunting the streets of Bulandshahr. Mandana, meanwhile, plays a rival supernatural force who goes up against Sunny's character.

Chudail marks producer Mahindra Dhariwal's 50th production and is expected to release by the end of September 2026. The film is planned as a pan-India release and will also be available in dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Also Read : Sunny Leone wraps up her next titled Chudail in Uttar Pradesh: Report

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