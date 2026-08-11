Sunny Leone, who is set to headline a horror comedy reportedly titled Chudail, is said to explore a supernatural story set against the backdrop of North India. The film, which has been shot extensively in Uttar Pradesh, will see Sunny take on the role of a spirit haunting the streets of Bulandshahr. According to reports, the actress has wrapped up her schedule for the project.

Sunny Leone wraps up her next titled Chudail in Uttar Pradesh: Report

The film is reportedly being positioned along the lines of the horror comedy genre that has found a strong audience in India, with Sunny's character being pitted against another supernatural force played by Mandana Karimi. A source told Mid-day, “Set in North India, Chudail sees Sunny as a spirit haunting the streets of Bulandshahr and luring men. But her character isn’t an all-black witch. As the story progresses, it’s revealed that she faced grave injustice in her lifetime and that sparked her need for vengeance in the afterlife. Extensive VFX has been used in the movie to showcase Sunny’s transformation from a beautiful woman to a spirit with glowing eyes and reversed feet.”

Interestingly, Chudail also marks a return to the horror genre in Bollywood for Sunny Leone after her appearance in Ragini MMS 2, in which she played a woman who becomes possessed by a supernatural entity. The upcoming film, however, is expected to combine horror elements with comedy and music.

Producer Mahindra Dhariwal confirmed details about the scale and language plans for the project, telling the portal, “It’s designed as a pan-India movie, shot in Hindi and dubbed in other languages [Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu]. We shot the film in a haveli in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Sunny’s Ragini MMS 2 (2014), where she played a possessed woman, was a big hit, and now she is returning as a chudail (witch) in the horror comedy. It’s also a musical. We are planning a theatrical release in September-end.”

The producer also revealed that Chudail holds particular significance for him as it will mark his 50th film as a producer. With the makers planning a pan-India release, the project is being prepared for audiences beyond the Hindi-speaking market, with dubbed versions planned in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by TLV Prasad, the horror comedy also stars Rahul Dev. The actor will reportedly play a priest who becomes involved in the conflict between the two supernatural forces, adding another layer to the central battle.

With its combination of horror, comedy, music and supernatural drama, Chudail is expected to present Sunny Leone in a new avatar. The film is currently eyeing a theatrical release towards the end of September.

Also Read: Sunny Leone to bring DJ World Tour to Australia in 2026

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