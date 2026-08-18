Sunny Deol recalls his career slump, Rs 55 crores debt and how Gadar 2 helped him recover, while opening up about his financial struggles.

Sunny Deol credits Gadar 2 to help him recover from Rs 55 crores financial crisis: “Even when I was in debt, I was very happy”

Sunny Deol has opened up about a difficult phase in his career, including the financial troubles he faced after a string of films failed to perform at the box office. The actor, who has enjoyed a major career resurgence following the success of Gadar 2, recalled how changing dynamics in the film industry affected the kind of work coming his way.

Sunny Deol credits Gadar 2 to help him recover from Rs 55 crores financial crisis: “Even when I was in debt, I was very happy”

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, Sunny reflected on the success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Indian, both released in 2001. He pointed out that Indian had performed strongly at the box office, while Gadar went on to become an even bigger success. “Along with Gadar, I also delivered Indian, which was a much bigger hit than Lagaan and all the other films of that time. It did two to three times of Lagaan’s business. Gadar did much more than that,” Sunny said.

However, the actor said his career trajectory changed soon after. According to him, the arrival of corporate studios also coincided with a shift in the way films were being made and cast. “Suddenly, corporates came in, and the film industry’s format began changing. But after that, I don’t know why I wasn’t getting the right subjects and makers,” he recalled.

Sunny Deol on the difficult phase of his career

The actor subsequently appeared in several films that failed to make a significant impact at the box office. He also recalled the controversy surrounding his 2005 film Jo Bole So Nihaal, which was directed by Rahul Rawail. “That film didn’t go too far because of politics. So, we had to withdraw it because of certain issues. These days, when politics is entering films, that should not happen. We’re not doing anything. We’re just entertainers. Anyone says anything rubbish outside of India, but there’s no censorship on that,” Sunny said.

The difficult professional period was accompanied by financial pressure. In 2023, reports emerged that a bank had issued an e-auction notice for his Juhu property, Sunny Villa, over alleged outstanding dues and interest amounting to around ₹55.99 crores.

The loan was reportedly linked to his 2016 film Ghayal Returns, which Sunny produced. Looking back at the situation, the actor said he did not owe money to other individuals. “The money I owed was all mine. I didn’t borrow it from anyone. I didn’t owe anyone anything. I just had to sell my own asset and pay back,” he said.

The bank subsequently withdrew the auction notice after the dues were addressed.

Sunny's fortunes changed dramatically with Gadar 2, which released in 2023 and brought him back into the spotlight. The Anil Sharma directorial became one of the year's biggest Hindi hits. The success also helped Sunny navigate the financial difficulties he had spoken about. Despite the challenges, the actor said he never wanted to compromise on his personal choices simply for money. “I can’t do so many things for money. But to be very honest, I’m very happy. Even when I was in debt, I was very happy. I was living my life,” he said.

Sunny is currently seen in his latest release, Batwara 1947, which hit theatres on August 14. The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, features him alongside Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.

Also Read: Hema Malini reviews Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947; says its message is “the need of the hour”

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