In a recent interview, Anjana Sukhani spoke about some of the most memorable moments from her journey in the industry, including an early experience working with Amitabh Bachchan that left a lasting impression on her. Recalling a chocolate commercial they shot together, Sukhani remembered not just the opportunity to work alongside the actor, but a small gesture of kindness that she said revealed his character.

Anjana Sukhani recalls Amitabh Bachchan sending an umbrella and chair during an ad shoot; says, “That speaks to his greatness”

“I was shooting a chocolate commercial with him, and I was very new to the industry, I had hardly done any work before that,” she said. The commercial was shot at the Inorbit Mall parking lot in Malad, on a particularly hot and sunny day. While the set was being arranged, Sukhani stood to the side, unaware that Bachchan had noticed her standing in the heat.

“He sent an umbrella with his assistant and told him to give it to me. So, he stood there holding the umbrella and brought a chair for me to sit on,” she shared. For someone who was still new to the industry, the gesture stood out to Sukhani, particularly because it came from someone of Bachchan’s stature.

For Sukhani, the gesture meant far more than comfort from the heat, it was a reflection of who Bachchan is. “He didn’t need to do that. He is Mr. Bachchan, I am nobody. Even now, I am nothing compared to him. But that gesture, showing such care while I was standing in the sun, he sent a chair over. I think that speaks to his greatness. Only someone like him would do that,” she explained.

Sukhani also recalled a brief conversation with the actor after the commercial had been shot. When they met on a flight, he asked her whether she had seen the advertisement, which was about to air. “At first, I thought, ‘He recognized me, that’s a big deal!’ Then he said it turned out really well,” she recalled.

Their paths crossed again years later on the sets of Department, where she watched him share the screen with Sanjay Dutt in a wedding dance sequence. Looking back at it all, Sukhani summed up what working alongside Bachchan has meant to her. “I think once you’ve worked with him, or even just worked in his vicinity, I think your life is a success,” she said.

Also Read: Anjana Sukhani reveals she and Irrfan Khan studied at the same Jaipur School: “He was a great artist with intense eyes”

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