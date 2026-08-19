Sohail Khan recently gave fans a glimpse of his close bond with his mother, Salma Khan, as he shared a candid picture with her on social media. The actor posted a heartwarming photograph in which he can be seen resting his head on his mother’s lap while looking at the camera.

Sohail Khan shares heartwarming picture with mother Salma, calls her ‘The strongest’

Sharing the picture, Sohail expressed his admiration for his mother with a simple yet affectionate caption. He wrote, “My mama is the strongest.” The photograph captures a warm mother-son moment and reflects the emotional connection they share.

Sohail’s post also received a response from actor Kushal Tandon, who dropped red heart emojis in the comments. The actor has often spoken about the influence of his parents, Salma Khan and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, on his upbringing. He has credited them with providing emotional support and instilling strong values in him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial)

Sohail is frequently seen sharing moments with his mother during family gatherings, celebrations and public appearances. His affectionate equation with Salma has also been visible on several occasions, with the actor accompanying her and helping her during events.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan recently grabbed attention with his appearance as a wild-card contestant on the reality show “Alliance”, hosted by Kunal Kemmu and streamed on Amazon Prime Video. During his stint on the show, the actor underwent a notable 12-kg weight loss and opened up about several personal experiences.

One of his most emotional revelations came when Sohail spoke about a difficult experience from his childhood. During an episode of “Alliance”, he revealed that he had experienced sexual harassment as a young boy and had kept the painful incident to himself for several years.

Sohail made the revelation while discussing his strong stand against bullying and ragging. He explained that the experience had a lasting impact on him and influenced the way he approaches parenting. The actor said it shaped how he guides his sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, and his approach towards protecting and supporting them.

Also Read : Alliance: Kushal Tandon admits bond with Arsalan Goni has changed, Sohail Khan shares he was sexually harassed once

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