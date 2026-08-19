Jr NTR is mourning the loss of his beloved pet dog, Bagheera. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a series of unseen pictures with his four-legged companion, along with an emotional note remembering the special bond they shared.

Jr NTR pays tribute to pet dog Bagheera with unseen photos: “Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large”

The photographs capture several personal moments between Jr NTR and Bagheera. In some pictures, the actor can be seen lovingly hugging his pet, while others offer candid glimpses of Bagheera at their home. The final image was particularly emotional as it showed the spot where the actor had laid his beloved dog to rest.

According to Jr NTR’s post, Bagheera was four years old when he passed away. Remembering the time they spent together, the actor described how his pet gradually became an important part of his family.

“Bagheera, You came into my world as a companion and quietly became family — filling days with love, loyalty, mischief and a kind of comfort only you could give. Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large, but so does the love you leave behind,” Jr NTR wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

B

He went on to thank Bagheera for the companionship and memories they shared over the four years. “Thank you for choosing me, for walking beside me, and for making these four years infinitely more beautiful. Run free, my little one. You were deeply loved, and you always will be,” he concluded.

Following the post, several fans and followers expressed their condolences and offered support to the actor during the difficult time.

On the professional front, Jr NTR is reportedly set to collaborate with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas on an upcoming project, tentatively referred to as NTRxTrivikram. The makers have released a first-look poster featuring Lord Murugan’s iconic Vel, hinting at the film’s mythological theme.

While the official title and details are yet to be announced, a report by Gulte claims that two titles, God of War and Devasenapathi, have reportedly been registered for the project.

Jr NTR also has Dragon in his lineup. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon, among others, and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 11, 2027.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Abeer-Rohansh on Alpha and indie plans: “This is less of a finish line and more of a beginning”; Abeer reveals his War 2 experience: “Hrithik Roshan left me awestruck, Jr NTR was electrifying, Kiara Advani was SO kind”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.