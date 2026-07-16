The latest episode of Alliance, streaming daily at 12 noon exclusively on Prime Video, saw the game’s alliances tested through a new elimination twist, heated confrontations, and a personal disclosure from Sohail Khan.

Alliance: Kushal Tandon admits bond with Arsalan Goni has changed, Sohail Khan shares he was sexually harassed once

With every member of the Legends placed on the “To Be Deleted” list, the group was forced to save only one ally. During the discussion, Nikhil Chinapa remarked, “Sohail aur Seema ki zindagi iss game se bahar bhi jati hai... someone like Kushal will never vote against Sohail.” Seema Sajdeh disagreed, insisting everyone had entered the headquarters to play the game and not for pulling favours. Delbar Arya ultimately chose to save Seema, leaving Payal visibly hurt.

Ace of the Week Mini Mathur was then given the responsibility of adding an ally to the “To Be Deleted” list. Despite pitches from multiple allies, Mini nominated Vriddhi Patwa, a decision that sparked disagreement and led to a heated exchange between Vriddhi, Armaan Khera and Ruhee Dosani.

The Legends, sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard, chose to challenge the Hunters in the Duel Challenge. Zaid Darbar secured a win over Nikhil Chinapa, while Agu Stanley Chiedozie edged past Arsalan Goni in a closely fought contest. Agu briefly lost his composure with Niti Taylor during the challenge, and the two later hugged it out. Defending Niti in the exchange, Zaid Darbar said, “I don’t like putting people down or comparing them to each other.” Armaan Khera also reminded Niti to keep smiling because of the positivity she brings to those around her.

Elsewhere in the headquarters, Kushal Tandon once again attempted to clear the air with Arsalan Goni, though their equation remained uncertain by the end of the conversation. Host Kunal Kemmu’s “Kunal Kosh” dictionary segment revisited the fallout with the word “Triangle,” referencing the ongoing tension between Arsalan and Kushal. While Arsalan admitted their bond had turned into conflict, Kushal Tandon remarked, “Ab pyaar toh khatam ho gaya hai,” adding that he would remain cordial and respectful. Niti Taylor urged the two to let go of their old issues.

Sohail Khan also opened up about a deeply personal chapter from his past, sharing, “I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young and I kept that within me for years.” Speaking further with Kunal Kemmu, an emotional Sohail Khan said Alliance had given him a new family and reflected on how just fifteen days inside the headquarters had taught him life lessons.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is streaming daily at 12 noon exclusively on Prime Video. Following the latest reshuffle, the Kings comprise Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie, the Hunters include Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera and Zaid Darbar, the Warriors consist of Kushal Tandon, Rivva Kishan, Arsalan Goni and Niti Taylor, while Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya form the Legends, with Mini Mathur continuing as the Ace of the headquarters.

Also Read: Alliance: Kushal Tandon recalls past relationship linked to Zaid Darbar, clashes with Arsalan Goni and Nikhil Chinapa intensify

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