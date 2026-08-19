Operation Safed Sagar has reached the No. 2 position on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV List, according to the streaming platform. The six-episode series have remained on the list for two consecutive weeks and has entered the Top 10 across 40 countries, while ranking No. 1 in 10 countries.

Operation Safed Sagar: Documentary based on the aircraft on MiG-21, The Last Salute to premiere August 26 as the show ranks No. 2 on Netflix Global Top 10

The development comes as Netflix announces The Last Salute, a documentary centred on the MiG-21 fighter aircraft and its 62-year association with the Indian Air Force. Produced by Matchbox Shots and directed by Kushal Srivastava, the documentary will premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 26.

Operation Safed Sagar, produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, is inspired by the Indian Air Force’s role during the 1999 Kargil War. The series follows the events surrounding the conflict and focuses on the personnel involved in the operation. The show has also received recognition from the Indian Air Force, with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, describing it as being “very close to reality” and noting its portrayal of the atmosphere during the Kargil War.

The MiG-21 features prominently in the aerial sequences of Operation Safed Sagar. The aircraft was flown by the Golden Arrows Squadron during the Kargil War, and the series also marks its final filmed appearance in action before its retirement from service.

The Last Salute shifts the focus from the events depicted in the series to the aircraft itself. The documentary will feature Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh along with pilots who flew the MiG-21 during different periods of its service. It will include personal recollections, stories from pilots and archival material examining the aircraft’s role in the Indian Air Force.

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Talking about the response to Operation Safed Sagar and the upcoming documentary, Tanya Bami, Series Head, India, Netflix said, “We are so excited and humbled by the love and adulation that the show is getting from across the country, the world and the armed forces. You know a story has connected with the audience when the conversations and recommendations are palpable. Ever since its launch, Operation Safed Sagar has taken over the internet with rave reviews about the storytelling, characters, the authentic world of the Indian Air Force and the depth of research from critics and audiences alike. When a project is made with genuine passion, it resonates extraordinarily with audiences. We’ve seen this across several of our titles this year, but Operation Safed Sagar stands out as the clearest example — its reception has been nothing short of a resounding success and we are extremely thankful to the audience for making this story their symbol of national pride this independence day. The show is making us all extremely proud as its hit the #2 spot on the Global Non- English list today! It’s incredibly rewarding to see a well-told, distinctly Indian story resonate so powerfully with audiences across the globe.

And we are taking our collaboration with the IAF further through another story from this world. The MiG-21 became such an integral part of the stories we heard from pilots that we knew its legacy deserved to be explored in its own right. The Last Salute, coming to Netflix on August 26, is a tribute to its 62 years with the Indian Air Force, and to the generations of pilots for whom it became much more than an aircraft.”

Sanjay Routray, Producer, Matchbox Shots, said, “Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix introduced audiences to an untold and incredible chapter of the Indian Air Force’s story, and the response from around the world has been incredibly humbling. While making the series, we realised that the MiG-21 wasn’t just an aircraft, it was an emotion for generations of air warriors. The Last Salute takes that story further, exploring the extraordinary bond between the MiG-21 and the generations of fighter pilots who flew it. We hope audiences who connected with Operation Safed Sagar will now experience this deeply personal tribute to an aircraft that helped shape Indian aviation history.”

With Operation Safed Sagar continuing its run on Netflix, The Last Salute will offer a separate documentary perspective on the aircraft that played a significant role in the history of the Indian Air Force. Operation Safed Sagar is currently streaming on Netflix, while The Last Salute premieres on August 26.

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