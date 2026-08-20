Seema Sajdeh opens up about life after divorce, Sohail Khan facing struggles in Alliance and more; calls her former husband as ‘creature of habit and routine’

Seema Sajdeh has opened up about her life after divorce from Sohail Khan, her approach to relationships and her experience of watching her former husband navigate the reality show Alliance. In a candid conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their podcast Double Date, Seema also spoke about cosmetic treatments and how her perspective on self-care and companionship has evolved over time.

Seema Sajdeh opens up about life after divorce, Sohail Khan facing struggles in Alliance and more; calls her former husband as ‘creature of habit and routine’

During the conversation, Seema spoke openly about undergoing cosmetic treatments, including fillers, Botox and Profhilo. She also revealed that she has opted for laser treatments as part of her skincare routine. Seema said she is now more selective about these treatments and chooses to undergo them only when she feels the need.

Seema also discussed Sohail Khan’s experience on Alliance, saying that she felt the reality show was more challenging for him than it was for her. According to her, Sohail generally gets along with people but is not particularly inclined towards extensive conversations. She described him as someone who prefers familiar surroundings and explained that being away from his usual environment made the experience difficult. “He likes his comfort zone,” Seema explained.

She further described Sohail as a “creature of habit and routine” and said that as the show progressed, he began missing his family, home and children. According to Seema, her presence on the show also gave him a sense of familiarity as he navigated an unfamiliar environment. Seema recalled an emotional moment surrounding her exit from Alliance, revealing that Sohail broke down when she was leaving the show. She said he told her, “Why are you going, let me go instead”, indicating how difficult the situation had become for him.

The conversation also touched upon Seema’s life after her divorce and her current approach to relationships. She admitted that she has become comfortable with her own company and that, after a long day, she often looks forward to returning home to her dogs. “I’m very happy by myself,” Seema said.

While she is comfortable being single, Seema Sajdeh clarified that she is not completely closed off to the possibility of a relationship in the future. She said she remains open to “Companionship” and would like to have someone with whom she could travel, enjoy good food and explore new places.

At the same time, Seema Sajdeh stressed that companionship is not something she considers essential for her happiness. Her comments reflected an approach in which a relationship would be a choice rather than a necessity, as she continues to prioritise her independence and comfort with her own identity.

Seema’s conversation on Double Date touched upon several personal aspects of her life, from her approach to beauty and ageing to her equation with Sohail Khan and her thoughts on finding companionship after divorce.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Seema Sajdeh roots for women in Alliance; says, “The girls are extremely competitive and strong, and they have been playing a really good game; I genuinely want a girl to win”

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