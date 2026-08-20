The Kunal Kemmu directorial is set to unveil its teaser tomorrow ahead of its September theatrical release.

Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled a new poster for its upcoming theatrical film VIBE, offering a glimpse into the world of the Kunal Kemmu directorial. Starring Kunal Kemmu, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir, the action comedy is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 18, with the teaser set to be released tomorrow.

VIBE New Poster: Preity G Zinta stuns in boss lady avatar as Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir look distressed

The newly released poster brings together the film’s central quartet while keeping much of its storyline under wraps. Preity G Zinta features in a striking boss-lady avatar, appearing composed and commanding, while Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir are seen looking visibly distressed. The contrasting expressions appear to hint at a situation that has gone considerably wrong for the other three characters.

The poster continues the promotional campaign for VIBE while offering limited clues about the circumstances that bring its characters together. The film revolves around two inseparable friends whose otherwise ordinary lives take an unexpected turn, setting them on a high-energy adventure that tests their friendship as well as their ability to survive increasingly unpredictable situations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios India (@amazonmgmstudiosin)



Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, VIBE marks another directorial outing for the actor-filmmaker following his earlier work behind the camera. The project brings Kemmu together with Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir, who makes her acting debut with the film.

The film has been produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films. Amazon MGM Studios is presenting the project as part of its theatrical slate.

While the makers have kept the plot details largely under wraps, the combination of action and comedy is expected to form the core of the narrative. The latest poster also suggests that the four characters may find themselves caught up in circumstances very different from their respective expectations.

With the teaser arriving tomorrow, audiences are expected to get a more detailed look at the characters, storyline and tone of the film. The promotional material so far has focused on the unusual combination of characters and the unpredictable situation at the heart of the story.

VIBE is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under Drongo Films. The film stars Kunal Kemmu, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir in the lead roles. The Amazon MGM Studios film will release theatrically on September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu reveals how he and Soha Ali Khan blend two faiths while raising daughter Inaaya: “We did everything instinctively that we felt was right”

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