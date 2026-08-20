There is something quietly smart about Deepak Mukut announcing Gunmaaster G9 for November 2027 just days after Awarapan 2 arrived in theatres and began doing brisk business. The timing could easily have been read as an attempt to capitalise on Emraan Hashmi's renewed theatrical momentum. But the 15-month-plus gap suggests something more measured. Gunmaaster G9 isn't being rushed into theatres to ride the Awarapan 2 wave. It has time to become its own film.

From Awarapan 2 To Gunmaaster G9, Emraan Hashmi’s next act looks interestingly well-timed

And that could be its biggest advantage.

Because Awarapan 2 has done something useful for Hashmi: it has reminded audiences that he still works as a theatrical lead. Not as the Emraan Hashmi of the mid-2000s. Not by recreating the "serial kisser" image or leaning entirely on nostalgia. But as an actor whose screen presence, intensity and familiarity still have value when the material connects.

That makes Gunmaaster G9 an intriguing next step.

G9 doesn't need to chase Awarapan 2

The biggest mistake the makers could make now would be to treat Gunmaaster G9 as a follow-up to Awarapan 2. It isn't.

And the November 2027 release gives the film enough breathing room to establish its own identity. By then, Awarapan 2 will no longer be the film Hashmi has to be measured against. Its performance will simply be another chapter in his career. Gunmaaster G9 can therefore be presented on its own merits as an action entertainer with Hashmi at the centre rather than as the next instalment in a so-called comeback narrative.

That distinction matters.

Audiences are quick to sense when a film is being sold on momentum alone. They are equally quick to move on. G9 has the opportunity to avoid that trap.

Why the November 2027 date makes sense

An action film needs time, particularly when scale and production value are part of the proposition. The extended runway allows Mukut and the team to get the film right rather than simply get it out.

It also creates a useful distance from Awarapan 2. Instead of having Hashmi appear on screen again while audiences are still processing his previous performance, G9 can arrive after anticipation has had time to rebuild.

There is another advantage: the film can create its own marketing narrative.

Hashmi's presence is an asset, but it doesn't have to be the entire campaign. The action, scale, supporting cast and world of Gunmaaster G9 can gradually become the selling points. That is a healthier way to build a theatrical film.

And then there is Emraan Hashmi

The renewed interest in Hashmi is perhaps less about a comeback and more about rediscovery. He has never really disappeared. He has continued to work across films and streaming, taking on protagonists, supporting parts and antagonistic roles. What has become less frequent is seeing him positioned as the primary theatrical draw.

Awarapan 2 has changed that conversation.

His performance has been among the elements audiences have responded to, reaffirming that the qualities that made Hashmi distinctive vulnerability, intensity and an understated screen presence haven't disappeared with age. In fact, they may work differently now.

Hashmi doesn't need to compete with younger actors on their terms. He has reached a stage where his lived-in quality can actually become part of his appeal. And Gunmaaster G9, with its action-oriented positioning, gives him a genre in which that maturity could work particularly well.

The real test begins with G9

It is tempting to call Awarapan 2 a comeback. But perhaps "comeback" is too simplistic. One successful film doesn't restore an actor to a particular position in the industry. What it does is reopen possibilities.

Gunmaaster G9 is one of those possibilities.

The film will arrive without the built-in advantage of an Awarapan legacy. There won't be the same nostalgia to lean on. There won't be the immediate afterglow of Awarapan 2. It will have to create its own reason for audiences to buy a ticket. That makes its November 2027 release all the more interesting.

If G9 works, the conversation around Hashmi changes from "Emraan is still relevant" to something far more meaningful: "Emraan has found another theatrical lane." That is the opportunity sitting in front of Mukut, Hashmi and the G9 team.

No need for a comeback story

Perhaps the most encouraging thing about Gunmaaster G9 is that nobody needs to sell it as Emraan Hashmi's grand comeback.

He doesn't need one.

He needs a strong character, a compelling film and the right theatrical positioning. Awarapan 2 has reminded audiences that they are willing to watch him. Now Gunmaaster G9 has the time and, importantly, the distance to give them a completely new reason to do so. For a film announced more than a year ahead of its release, that may actually be the smartest part of the strategy.

Also Read: Awarapan 2 producer Vishesh Bhatt speaks on Disha Patani’s casting: “It is a very modern character”

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