EXCLUSIVE: Seema Sajdeh roots for women in Alliance; says, “The girls are extremely competitive and strong, and they have been playing a really good game; I genuinely want a girl to win”

Seema Sajdeh may have left Alliance, but she continues to support the women who are still part of the competition. While staying at the headquarters, Seema closely followed the game’s dynamics and feels that the female contestants have managed to stand their ground in a highly competitive atmosphere.

EXCLUSIVE: Seema Sajdeh roots for women in Alliance; says, “The girls are extremely competitive and strong, and they have been playing a really good game; I genuinely want a girl to win”

According to Seema, the women in the game have shown a strong competitive spirit while dealing with the challenges and shifting alliances throughout the competition. She feels that they have been performing well and hopes to see one of them emerge as the winner.

She said, “I genuinely feel the girls are extremely competitive and strong, and they have been playing a really good game. I want a girl to win because I feel the women have shown that they can hold their own and play the game really well. I have immense respect for all of them, and I will always support the girls. I really hope one of them takes the trophy home.”

Seema’s support for the women has also been reflected in the way she handled the final phase of her Alliance journey. When she faced a challenging situation, Seema decided to step aside and give up her position in the game, allowing Daisy the opportunity to continue her journey.

Although Seema’s journey on the show has ended, she continues to appreciate the strength and competitive spirit of the women who are still competing. For her, watching a female contestant win would be a fitting conclusion to a season that has featured strong personalities, intense competition and constantly shifting alliances.

Also Read : Sohail Khan reveals he used a computer keyboard for the first time on Alliance; says, “Paseene mere wahin chhoot gaye”

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