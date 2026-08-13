Yesterday, it was announced that Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay, would be released in cinemas on October 2. Produced by Gaurav Verma under his newly launched production banner, Avanika Films, it is co-presented by Phars Films, and directed by Apoorv Singh Karki of Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai (2023) fame. We have now learned that Prem Keetanu is an official remake of the Malayalam film, Premalu (2024).

SCOOP: Veer Pahariya-starrer Prem Keetanu is an official remake of 2024 Malayalam super-hit film Premalu

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Premalu is one of those rare films that received near-unanimous appreciation from audiences across age groups and tastes. Gaurav Verma felt that the film had immense potential to connect with Hindi-speaking audiences as well. Hence, he began the process of acquiring the remake rights and managed to secure them last year. Once the rights were in place, he assembled the team, following which the film went on floors.”

As per the official statement, Prem Keetanu is a youthful comedy that explores friendship, heartbreak, aspirations and the everyday struggles faced by young people. The story revolves around a group of boys “Jinko college main na marks mile, na ummeed, na pyar, kuch mila to sirf dost aur khoob sare heartbreaks”. Through their experiences, the film aims to present a humorous yet relatable take on young India, particularly the way friendships and disappointments shape life during the formative college years.

Before establishing his own banner, Gaurav Verma worked as an independent producer for Red Chillies, where he was associated with films including Darlings, Bhakshak, Jawan and Badla. These projects went on to receive critical acclaim and strong commercial responses.

About Premalu

Premalu starred Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan and others. It was directed by Girish AD and produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. It got critical acclaim and was the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024, earning more than Rs. 100 crores at the box office.

Also Read: Veer Pahariya visits Kollur Mookambika temple; says, “Teen shaktiyan, ek roop”

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