Veer Pahariya recently visited the revered Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka, sharing glimpses from his spiritual visit on social media. Dressed in traditional attire—a white dhoti and shawl—the actor was seen offering prayers and participating in the temple rituals with devotion.

Veer Pahariya visits Kollur Mookambika temple; says, “Teen shaktiyan, ek roop”

Sharing pictures from the visit, Veer wrote, “Teen Shaktiyan, Ek Roop… Shakti mein Mahakali, Kripa mein Mahalakshmi aur Gyaan mein Mahasaraswati. Jai Maa Mookambika.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veer Pahariya (@veerpahariya)

The Kollur Mookambika Temple is dedicated to Goddess Mookambika, who is revered as the unified embodiment of Mahakali, Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati. Veer’s visit offered his followers a glimpse of his deep-rooted faith and connection with Indian traditions.

On the work front, Veer made his acting debut alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in Sky Force. He will next be seen in Naam – To Live Is War, a dark action thriller presented by Mahesh Bhatt and also featuring Varun Sharma. The film is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev.

Also Read: Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma set to face off in action thriller Naam – To Live Is War; Mahesh Bhatt comes on board as presenter

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