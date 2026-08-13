The 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) officially commenced on August 13 with a star-studded press conference attended by some of the biggest names from Indian cinema. The opening event brought together actors, filmmakers and artistes from across the country, setting the stage for a festival celebrating the diversity and global reach of Indian storytelling.

Dulquer Salmaan, Rishab Shetty lead 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne at star-studded opening press conference

Superstars Rishab Shetty and Dulquer Salmaan, along with actor Vijay Varma, were among the prominent names at the press conference. They were joined by Manushi Chhillar, singer Nikhita Gandhi and Dolly Singh.

The event also saw the presence of acclaimed filmmakers Nikkhil Advani, Vikram Phadnis, R. Gowtham, Kaizad Gustad and R.S. Prasanna, along with the cast of Lala and Poppy. The gathering offered an opportunity for artistes and filmmakers to discuss their work, their association with IFFM and the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

Rishab Shetty spoke about the growing international recognition of Indian cinema, particularly regional industries, and highlighted the importance of platforms such as IFFM in taking Indian stories to audiences worldwide.

Rishab Shetty said, “I feel proud to be here. They’ve invited me here to represent Kannada cinema, and I’m very proud of it. To see Kannada cinema get such recognition on an international stage is simply marvellous. To be with literally the entire Indian cinema representatives and so many people here from the Indian film industry. I wish all the best to all the filmmakers at the festival”.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is attending the festival for the first time, spoke about his experience of being in Australia and the international journey of his successful film Lokah. The actor also highlighted the film’s connection to Kerala’s folklore and its superhero narrative. Dulquer Salmaan said, “It’s my first time here in Australia. I’m glad that the start is with Indian film festival of Melbourne. I’m happy to be here with my film Lokah, celebrating Kerala’s folklore mixed with a superhero story. I’m glad (the film) has traveled so much, more than we could have ever imagined.”

The opening press conference reflected IFFM’s continued effort to bring together established stars, acclaimed filmmakers and emerging voices from different Indian film industries. The 17th edition will continue to celebrate the breadth of Indian cinema while creating a platform for conversations around storytelling, culture and representation on an international stage.

Also Read: Aamir Khan to head to Melbourne for IFFM as they celebrate 25 years of Lagaan with a special curtain raiser

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