Arjun and Mouni have been friends for years and previously worked together on Naagin. Mouni recently announced her separation from Suraj Nambiar after four years of marriage.

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has come out in support of his close friend Mouni Roy amid recent dating rumours surrounding the two. The speculation started after Arjun and Mouni were spotted leaving a dinner party together, prompting reports to suggest that their friendship may have a romantic angle. However, Arjun has dismissed the rumours and claimed that someone has been trying to defame Mouni for some time.

Arjun Bijlani breaks silence on dating rumours with Mouni Roy; says, “Someone has been trying to defame Mouni”

In a recent interview with Telly Talk India, Arjun said he initially decided not to react to the reports. However, after some of his friends questioned the narrative, he felt the need to address it. “If seven or eight people are going for dinner, it’s not like we are going for the first time. We have gone out for dinner together 50 times. Mouni and I have also gone out for dinner alone and chilled together. So, I honestly don’t know why someone wrote that. And honestly, I feel that for quite some time now, someone or the other has been trying to defame Mouni. I don’t know who.”

Arjun further spoke about the difficult period Mouni has been experiencing. “She is going through a tough phase in her life. First, there were some comments about her sexuality, then someone said something about her drinking. I mean, everyone goes to parties. Everyone enjoys themselves. That’s normal. And coming after us, Mouni and I have done a show together, we have made videos together!”

Arjun and Mouni have shared a close friendship for several years. The two worked together on Ektaa Kapoor’s popular television show Naagin and have remained friends since then. They have frequently been seen celebrating milestones together and spending time with each other.

Arjun is married to Neha Swami, with whom he has a son, Ayaan Bijlani. Mouni was married to businessman Suraj Nambiar. In May 2026, Mouni and Suraj announced their decision to part ways after four years of marriage. In their joint statement, they criticised “unnecessary and intrusive attention” and said they had chosen to move forward separately with “respect and understanding.”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Laughter Chefs Season 3 and will next appear in Chumbak Society, premiering on Netflix on August 28. Mouni was last seen in Ab Hoga Hisaab season 2, which is streaming on Amazon MX Player.

Also Read : Netflix announces Chumbak, family comedy series by Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creators; premieres August 28

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