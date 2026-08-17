The actor returned to the Melbourne festival after Ghoomer, while Vikram Phadnis marked a major milestone with his directorial debut.

Saiyami Kher and filmmaker Vikram Phadnis attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 for the World Premiere of their much-awaited film Pal Bhar Ke Liye. While the film’s World Premiere has already marked an important milestone in its journey, the presence of its lead actor and director at the prestigious festival added to the occasion, as the team presented the project to an international audience.

Saiyami Kher and Vikram Phadnis attend IFFM 2026 for Pal Bhar Ke Liye world premiere

Directed by Vikram Phadnis, Pal Bhar Ke Liye features an accomplished ensemble cast, including Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. The film's presentation at IFFM 2026 brought the team together in Melbourne, where Saiyami and Vikram attended the festival proceedings and interacted with the audience following the screening.

For Saiyami Kher, her appearance at IFFM carried an added sense of familiarity. The actor previously attended the festival with Ghoomer, which was the Opening Film at IFFM 2023. Her return to Melbourne with Pal Bhar Ke Liye therefore marked another chapter in her association with the festival, which has continued to spotlight Indian cinema for an international audience.

Saiyami also made a stylish appearance at the premiere night. The actor opted for an elegant off-white gown, adding a sophisticated touch to her look for the occasion. Her presence at the festival came at a significant point in the journey of Pal Bhar Ke Liye, which brought together a diverse ensemble and a first-time director.

For Vikram Phadnis, attending IFFM 2026 was particularly significant as he presented his directorial debut to an international audience. Known for his work as a fashion designer, Phadnis ventured into filmmaking with Pal Bhar Ke Liye, making the festival appearance an important moment in his transition to the director's chair.

Speaking about the impact of the role and her experience of working on the film, Saiyami Kher said, “Every actor often says that a role changed their life and we hear it for almost every role. But this role truly has changed me as a person and had such an impact. I’m grateful to Vikram for giving me this role, this film is completely his and every character belong to him. I just surrendered to his vision to bring this film to life”.

With the team’s IFFM 2026 appearance, Pal Bhar Ke Liye continues its journey on the international festival circuit.

Also Read: Saiyami Kher and Vikram Phadnis talk about Pal Bhar Ke Liye premiering at IFFM 2026

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