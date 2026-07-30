Saiyami Kher and filmmaker Vikram Phadnis are set to take their upcoming film Pal Bhar Ke Liye to the international stage, with the movie scheduled to have its World Premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Ishwak Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Viineet Kumar Siingh in pivotal roles alongside Saiyami.

Saiyami Kher and Vikram Phadnis talk about Pal Bhar Ke Liye premiering at IFFM 2026

The premiere marks an important milestone for the cast and crew as Pal Bhar Ke Liye begins its festival journey at one of the most prominent international platforms dedicated to Indian cinema. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has long been known for showcasing diverse and acclaimed films, making it a significant venue for the film's global debut.

For Saiyami Kher, the premiere also marks a return to IFFM after her previous appearance with Ghoomer, which opened the 2023 edition of the festival. Reflecting on her association with the festival and the upcoming premiere, the actress shared her excitement.

"IFFM has always held a very special place in my heart. My memories of bringing Ghoomer to Melbourne are incredibly close to me, and to now return with Pal Bhar Ke Liye for its World Premiere feels truly surreal. There's something magical about watching your work connect with audiences from different cultures, yet through emotions that are universally understood. I'm grateful that our film begins its journey on such a prestigious international platform, and I can't wait to experience it with audiences in Melbourne," she said.

Director Vikram Phadnis also expressed his thoughts on premiering the film at IFFM and shared, "As a filmmaker, every story deserves to find its audience, and there's no better place to introduce our film than IFFM. The festival has consistently championed meaningful Indian cinema on a global stage, and it is an honour for all of us to have our World Premiere here. Pal Bhar Ke Liye has been a labour of love for the entire team, and I'm excited for audiences from across the world to experience it for the very first time."

Welcoming the film to this year's line-up, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM added, "We are delighted to host the World Premiere of Vikram Phadnis' upcoming film at IFFM 2026. The festival has always celebrated compelling stories and exceptional talent from Indian cinema, and this film is a wonderful addition to this year's programme. We look forward to sharing this exciting new film with our audiences and celebrating the incredible team behind it."

With its world premiere now confirmed, Pal Bhar Ke Liye is set to make its first public screening before an international audience at IFFM 2026. Backed by an ensemble cast and making its debut at one of the leading festivals celebrating Indian cinema, the film will look to make an impression on audiences and members of the global film fraternity.

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal records special song for Saiyami Kher’s untitled film directed by Vikram Phadnis

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