Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares glimpses of family time with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti after travelling globally, ahead of her return to Indian cinema.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest photo dump is all about family, travel and daughter Malti: “Home for a minute”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has offered fans a glimpse into her life away from the spotlight, sharing a series of personal pictures from the past few weeks. The actress, who has been travelling extensively for her international work commitments, revealed that she recently managed to spend some time at home with her family.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest photo dump is all about family, travel and daughter Malti: “Home for a minute”

Sharing the photo carousel on social media, Priyanka wrote, “Last few weeks.. been around the world and finally home for a minute.” The pictures capture different sides of the actress' life, from her international work commitments and glamorous appearances to quieter moments with her daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of family time with Malti

Among the pictures shared by Priyanka is a photograph of herself posing outdoors in a black lace outfit. Another frame features her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, relaxing in a pool.

The carousel then shifts to more intimate family moments. In one picture, Priyanka is seen carrying Malti as the little girl enjoys a snack. Another photograph shows Malti dressed in a lavender frock as she offers prayers in front of a picture of her late grandfather, Priyanka's father Ashok Chopra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka also shared an adorable picture of Malti embracing her Indian roots. The little girl can be seen dressed in a traditional chaniya choli, giving fans a glimpse of the family's connection to Indian traditions despite their international lifestyle. Another frame shows Malti standing in front of a decorated home shrine. Priyanka captioned the picture, “Jai jai bhagwanji.”

A noticeable detail in one of the photographs was Priyanka's mangalsutra, which could be seen on her wrist as she held Malti close.

Priyanka Chopra set to return to Indian cinema with Varanasi

On the professional front, Priyanka is preparing for her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The upcoming project stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Priyanka, who plays the character of Mandakini.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares hilarious birthday wish for brother-in-law Joe Jonas

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