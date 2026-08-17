Vikram Phadnis has been in the news currently after his Hindi directorial debut Pal Bhar Ke Liye had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 16. While talking about the film, Phadnis, in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, also looked back at his Marathi directorial debut Hrudayantar (2017) in which Hrithik Roshan played a cameo in the form of his beloved character from the Krrish franchise.

EXCLUSIVE: “Hrithik Roshan has given unconditional support despite not being a close friend”: Vikram Phadnis recalls Krrish actor’s cameo in his Marathi directorial Hrudayantar

Phadnis said, “Hrithik is not my friend. He is not somebody I have known for years. Obviously, I know who he is, he knows who I am. I requested him to be a part of the film because it needed his character Krrish. The character that he played (in the movie) was his superhero character of Krrish.”

Recalling Hrithik’s support for his both directorial ventures in Marathi, Phadnis added, “He was just a phone call away. Hrithik has been my moral support in both my (Marathi) films. He did my trailer launch of Hrudayantar. He did my mahurat of Smile Please (2019). I don’t know why; I just feel he is very lucky for me. Hrithik has given me unconditional support in spite not being a close friend. He is just somebody I know from the industry on the professional note. But the way he has given me support is unbelievable.”

Phadnis left costume designing after the movie Salaam-e-Ishq in 2017 in order to pursue storytelling. “I thought I had done my stint of costumes,” he said. “I feel I am a good storyteller. I wanted the world to hear my stories. And I took that decision not randomly. I just took that decision knowing that I would be good at storytelling. That is why I got into direction.”

Pal Bhar Ke Liye stars Saiyami Kher, Viineet Kumar Siingh and Tahir Raj Bhasin in pivotal roles.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Phadnis on Pal Bhar Ke Liye, “The film is about my mother but it is for my father”; also shares his excitement for its world premiere at IFFM

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