Riteish Deshmukh remembered his late father, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, on the 14th anniversary of his death on Friday. The actor shared an emotional tribute on social media, recalling the loss of his father with a throwback photograph.

Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 14th death anniversary: “My exile still hasn’t ended”

Taking to Instagram, Riteish posted an old picture of Vilasrao Deshmukh and wrote a heartfelt message in Marathi. He said, “Tumhala jaoon 14 varsh jhaali. Maajhi vanvaas kaahi sampla naahi” (It has been 14 years since you left, but my exile still hasn’t ended).

The actor’s message reflected the lasting impact of his father’s death and the grief he continues to carry years later. Riteish’s wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh, also reacted to the post by leaving broken heart emojis in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Vilasrao Deshmukh, a prominent Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, died on August 14, 2012, following multiple organ failure. He had been diagnosed with cirrhosis in 2011. In August 2012, he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated and was subsequently diagnosed with liver and kidney failure.

He was later flown to Chennai for a liver transplant. However, Vilasrao Deshmukh passed away the following day, on August 14, 2012, in the presence of his family.

Riteish, who has often spoken about his bond with his father, continues to remain active in films. He was recently seen in Dhamaal 4, an adventure comedy directed by Indra Kumar. The film is the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise and follows Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal and Total Dhamaal.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta.

Also Read : Malamaal Weekly 2 EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh, Elvish Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav locked in leads, shoot begins in November

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