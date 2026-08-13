In February, Bollywood Hungama exclusively revealed that Priyadarshan’s 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly is getting a sequel. Since then, we have been regularly updating about the film and we recently also unveiled the leading female cast, which includes Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shirodkar. Now, we can reveal the male leads of the project.

Malamaal Weekly 2 EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh, Elvish Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav locked in leads, shoot begins in November

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Riteish Deshmukh, Elvish Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav have been locked for Malamaal Weekly 2. Though Riteish is leading the film, sources close to the production have said that he is still reading the script and is yet to sign on the dotted line. The sequel is moving ahead with the original trio of Riteish, Paresh and Rajpal returning for the leads, along with Elvish Yadav joining as a new casting addition to the principal cast. Yadav is a popular YouTube content creator and the winner of Big Boss OTT Season 2 (2023), and this film will mark his second Bollywood outing following his debut with Tiger Shroff and Remo D'Souza's upcoming action drama. All the actors have verbally been confirmed, with the formal paperwork currently underway.

Malamaal Weekly 2 will feature a completely new storyline. However, it will retain the core thematic flavour of the original — a group of ordinary people in a small town, driven by poverty, greed and the prospect of sudden wealth, finding themselves caught in an increasingly chaotic situation. Amit Joshi, who co-directed Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's robotic rom-com Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has been brought on board to helm this film. He's currently fine-tuning the script, with plans to take it into production by November 2026.

Released in 2006, Malamaal Weekly was a box office success and was remade in three Southern languages, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with Priyadarshan himself directing the Malayalam adaptation. The comedy revolved around Lilaram, a lottery ticket seller and the only literate villager. After one of his customers dies from the shock of winning a lottery, he hatches a plan to have that money all for himself. However, others from the village have also got their eyes on the money, leading to chaotic greed and comedic rivalry among the villagers. Malamaal Weekly 2 is expected to retain the comic spirit of the original while delivering a full-fledged comedy of errors for audiences.

Also Read: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra join the cast of Malamaal Weekly 2

More Pages: Malamaal Weekly 2 Box Office Collection

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