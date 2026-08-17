Rhea Chakraborty reveals her father was removed from job over her controversy after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: “You are Rhea Chakraborty’s father, so you cannot work here”

Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about the difficulties her family faced during the intense scrutiny that followed the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Appearing on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, Rhea revealed that her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, faced professional consequences because of her association with the controversy.

Rhea Chakraborty reveals her father was removed from job over her controversy after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: “You are Rhea Chakraborty’s father, so you cannot work here”

Rhea said her father, a retired army officer and former medical corps administrator and doctor, had secured a senior position at a reputed hospital. However, according to the actor, the hospital withdrew the opportunity after discovering his surname and connection to her.

“Papa got a very big job as a medical superintendent at a very big hospital in town.. and then they found out his surname and said, ‘Sorry, aap Rhea Chakraborty (ke father) ho toh (You are Rhea Chakraborty’s father so you cannot work here),” she told Farah.

Rhea’s life came under intense public and legal scrutiny following Sushant’s death. She and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case connected to the investigation. Rhea also spent time in jail and has previously spoken about the impact the period had on her mental health, saying she suffered from PTSD.

The Central Bureau of Investigation later filed a closure report in Sushant’s death case, bringing relief to Rhea after years of scrutiny. The report cleared her of charges in the case.

Rhea is currently participating in Season 2 of The Traitors. During the show, she also found herself in a tense exchange with contestant Mallika Sherawat. After Rhea defended Munawar Faruqui over a remark about Mallika’s “comeback”, Mallika responded by referring to Rhea’s time in jail.

Rhea said, “I don’t think that was something so bad.” Mallika then said, “Oh, this is your comeback? Who is he to comment on that, Rhea? Is this game about comeback? I would also say, ‘Oh Rhea, you were in jail. This is the big comeback for you?’”

Rhea maintained that Mallika’s remark was more personal than Munawar’s comment had been.

Also Read : Rhea Chakraborty opens up about years of scrutiny after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; says, “Bohot der tak shaq mein rahi hoon”

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