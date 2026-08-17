Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is once again grabbing attention on social media, this time for recreating one of his popular dance moves with a paparazzo. The actor was recently seen sharing a fun and candid moment with a photographer, while his Mirzapur: The Movie co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal added to the entertainment by copying his signature steps in the background.

Ravi Kishan recreates viral ‘Gucci’ dance step with paparazzo; Mirzapur co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal join in; watch

In the viral video, Ravi Kishan can be seen dancing with a paparazzo and performing his iconic one-leg-crossed step. The two continued the fun sequence before Ravi hugged and interacted with the photographer. As the moment unfolded, Divyendu and Ali Fazal appeared in the background and were seen imitating Ravi’s dance moves, making the video even more amusing.

The clip also offered a glimpse of the camaraderie between the actors, who will soon share the screen in Mirzapur: The Movie. While Divyendu and Ali Fazal will reprise their respective roles from the popular web series, Ravi Kishan is a new addition to the film. He will reportedly be seen playing the antagonist Babban Babua.

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Ravi Kishan has recently become a frequent subject of memes and viral social media posts. From his unique rendition of a devotional Shiva song to statements such as “aaj mera maun vrat hai” and “home from work,” several of his moments have caught the attention of Gen Z users online.

Addressing the growing wave of memes and posts, Ravi Kishan said, “Yeh jo aitehaasik pyaar humko mila, jo Instagram ke itehaas mein kabhi aisa nai hua hai. Dekhiye Gen Zs jab pyaar dene par aate hain toh kitna aitehaasik dete hai uska ek aap example dekh rahe ho.”

On the work front, Ravi Kishan was last seen in Maa Behen and Mamla Legal Hai 2, both streaming on Netflix. He also made a brief appearance as a contestant alongside his daughter Rivaa Kishan on Prime Video’s reality show Alliance.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur: The Movie also stars Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 6, 2026.

Also Read : Sharvari gives Ravi Kishan-coded caption to her latest Instagram post! Check out here

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