Rhea Chakraborty has spoken candidly about the intense scrutiny and suspicion she faced following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The actor, who is currently participating in Season 2 of The Traitors, reflected on how being under constant doubt for years affected her and why she now wants to move away from that experience.

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about years of scrutiny after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; says, “Bohot der tak shaq mein rahi hoon”

During a conversation with Karan on the reality show, Rhea was asked whether she would prefer to be an Innocent or a Traitor in order to survive the game. She immediately chose Innocent, explaining that she has spent enough time in real life being viewed with suspicion.

“I want to be an innocent. Iss saal hi actually mujhe clean chit mila hain, iss saal hi logo ko pata chala hai ki mai innocent hoon. Bohot der tak shaq mein rahi hoon toh woh itna pasand nahi hai ab mujhe. Kaafi saal kar liya hai maine,” Rhea said.

Rhea’s life changed dramatically after Sushant’s death. She and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case connected to the investigation. Rhea also faced significant public criticism, social backlash and time in jail during the period that followed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation later submitted a closure report in Sushant’s death case, clearing Rhea of charges. The development brought relief to the actor after years of uncertainty and public scrutiny. In earlier interviews, Rhea had also spoken about the impact of the ordeal on her mental health and revealed that she suffered from PTSD.

Her appearance on The Traitors now brings her into a game built around suspicion, alliances and deception. The show features Innocents attempting to identify hidden Traitors, while the Traitors secretly work to eliminate the others without exposing themselves.

Season 2 premiered on Prime Video in India on August 13, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. The season features celebrities including Abhishek Malhan, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Parul Gulati, Ranveer Brar and others competing for the title and a significant cash prize.

Also Read : Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her time in jail; says, “People inside jail are better than people outside”

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