The actress is now gearing up for the release of Mirzapur: The Movie.

Rasika Dugal is in a celebratory mood as she added yet another milestone to her journey with Delhi Crime. The actor recently won the Best Actor (Series) – Female award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for her acclaimed performance as Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime Season 3. The honour comes as a particularly special moment for Rasika, who has now spent eight years portraying the much-loved and celebrated character.

Rasika Dugal celebrates Best Actor win at IFFM for Delhi Crime Season 3, reflects on 8 years as Neeti Singh

Reflecting on the recognition and her journey with the series, Rasika took to social media to share a heartfelt post. Expressing her gratitude to IFFM and the entire Delhi Crime team, she wrote, “Won Best Actor (series) for #DelhiCrimeSeason3. Thank you @iffmmelbourne for the honour and for a very memorable night ❤️.”

She further expressed her affection for the team behind the series, adding, “To our lovely Delhi crime team Thank you for making the moments on screen memorable with your incredible talent and making everything off screen lighter with the completely crazy, funny, wonderful people you are ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

Eight years, three seasons and countless memories later, Neeti Singh continues to hold a special place in Rasika’s heart. Summing up her emotional connection to the role, Rasika wrote, “Eight years, three seasons, and so many memories. I love being Neeti Singh 🫡.”

Rasika’s portrayal of Neeti Singh has evolved across the seasons, allowing her to explore the character’s professional and personal growth while bringing an understated intensity and authenticity to the role. Her performance has consistently resonated with audiences.

Interestingly, this phase in Rasika Dugal’s career is marked by another exciting transition. While she celebrates her victory as Neeti Singh, she is simultaneously gearing up to return as another iconic character who has become synonymous with her name, Beena Tripathi. With Mirzapur: The Movie drawing closer to its theatrical release, Rasika is set to once again step into the shoes of the fiercely unpredictable and powerful Beena Tripathi, a character that has earned her immense love and a dedicated fan following.

With Neeti Singh earning her international recognition and Beena Tripathi waiting to return to the big screen, Rasika Dugal is enjoying a particularly impressive phase in her career.

Also Read: Mirzapur – The Movie: Makers unveil new character posters celebrating Beena, Golu Gupta and other women of the Mirzapur world

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