The latest promotional campaign brings six key female characters into focus ahead of the films September 4 theatrical release.

Mirzapur – The Movie: Makers unveil new character posters celebrating Beena, Golu Gupta and other women of the Mirzapur world

The makers of Mirzapur - The Movie have unveiled a new series of character posters featuring some of the franchise’s prominent female characters. The campaign comes shortly after the release of ‘Vaaroon Forever’, the latest song from the upcoming film, and puts the spotlight on the women who have played significant roles in the Mirzapur universe.

Mirzapur – The Movie: Makers unveil new character posters celebrating Beena, Golu Gupta and other women of the Mirzapur world

The newly released posters feature Rasika Dugal as Beena, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Sheeba Chadha as Vasudha Pandit and Anangsha Biswas as Zarina. Through the character-focused campaign, the makers are revisiting personalities who have been part of the franchise across its previous instalments and introducing them as part of the upcoming theatrical chapter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)



The women of Mirzapur have been closely integrated into the franchise’s storyline, with their individual arcs often influencing key developments. Beena Tripathi’s journey within the Tripathi family and Golu Gupta’s transformation into a formidable character are among the storylines that have contributed to the changing dynamics of the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)



The new posters highlight the individual characters as the film prepares to make the transition from the streaming platform to the big screen. The campaign follows the release of the Mirzapur - The Movie trailer, as the makers continue to build anticipation around the September theatrical release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)



The latest promotional activity also comes after the unveiling of ‘Vaaroon Forever’, which brings back the musical identity associated with the franchise. By focusing on its female characters, the new campaign revisits another aspect of the Mirzapur universe that has remained important to its narrative.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur - The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

Mirzapur - The Movie will release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

Also Read: Ali Fazal opens up about his bulked-up Guddu Pandit look in Mirzapur The Movie; says, “The bhaukaal is definitely bigger this time”

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