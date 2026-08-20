UNICEF India National Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana visited Jalna in Maharashtra to interact with children, families and community members as part of a UNICEF-supported Kinship and Community Care programme aimed at protecting children affected by seasonal migration. The programme focuses on strengthening family- and community-based care while helping children remain connected to education, healthcare, nutrition and psychosocial support.

Ayushmann Khurrana visits Jalna; calls for safer childhoods for children affected by seasonal migration

Khurrana was accompanied by UNICEF India Representative a.i. Jesper Moller, along with government and NGO partners supporting the initiative. During his visit, the actor met children and adolescents and learnt about the challenges faced by families dealing with distress-driven seasonal migration.

For many marginalised families, seasonal migration can increase children's vulnerability to child labour, child marriage, disrupted education, neglect and violence. Children who remain behind with grandparents or extended family may continue attending school and accessing essential services, but can also experience emotional distress, limited supervision and increased household responsibilities.

The Kinship and Community Care programme in Jalna, implemented with the District Administration and NGO partners, seeks to create a stronger safety net around such children. By bringing together Gram Panchayats and frontline service providers, the initiative helps connect children and families with education, healthcare, nutrition and psychosocial support while reducing the risks of child labour and child marriage.

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Speaking after his interactions with children and community members, Khurrana said, "Seasonal distress driven migration is not a choice. It is the stark reality for many families," said Ayushmann Khurrana, after meeting children and community members "No child should have to lose their childhood because of circumstances beyond their control. In Jalna, I saw communities coming together to protect children affected by migration and keep them connected to family, care and support. Kinship care does more than provide a safe home. It preserves relationships, restores confidence and gives children hope for a better future."

Khurrana also met young community leaders, including Shankar Asaram, whose work as a youth volunteer earned him community trust and led to his election as village Sarpanch. He further interacted with Pratiksha, a Class 12 student and a Balmitra who has witnessed the impact of migration on adolescent girls.

Balmitras serve as trusted role models within their communities, supporting children's rights, safety and wellbeing. Their work encourages children to remain in school and helps prevent child labour and child marriage.

"India has strong laws to protect children, including the Juvenile Justice Act, which completes 10 years this year. What matters now is to make sure that these protective measures are felt by every child and family, including those living with the challenges of seasonal migration," said Ayushmann Khurrana.

During the visit, Khurrana also met adolescent girls, children and families to understand how the programme operates at the village level. Reflecting on his interaction with the girls, he said, "I met 18-year-old Shilpa, who once migrated with her family. Today, she completed school and joined a vocational course that hopefully can help her break the intergenerational cycle of seasonal migration. Girls' dreams can be fulfilled when children grow up educated, healthy and safe."

Khurrana also met a family providing kinship care to two young grandchildren while their father migrates for seasonal work. With support from Balmitras and the wider community, the children continue attending school and receiving nutrition and immunization services.

Reflecting on his visit, Khurrana said, "Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, loving and nurturing family environment. While the government provides legislations and schemes to protect children, I am proud to see UNICEF, the Government of Maharashtra, the district administration and village communities coming together so every child is safe and cared for."

Jesper Moller, UNICEF India Representative a.i., said, "UNICEF is proud to support the Jalna District Administration in providing a safe and nurturing environment for the most vulnerable children. Violence against children is preventable. As the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 marks 10 years, we must strengthen last-mile systems to identify risks early and connect families to essential services and social protection. UNICEF greatly appreciates Ayushmann Khurrana for lending his voice and influence to this important cause and championing every child's right to safety and care."

Khurrana and Moller also met the District Collector of Jalna and acknowledged the impact of the programme in supporting children and families facing the challenges associated with seasonal migration.

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