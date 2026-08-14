Rani Mukerji honoured at IFFM with special citation for acting excellence: “Success is the love that remains… year after year and only grows with time”

Rani Mukerji was honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) with a special citation recognising her excellence in acting. The honour marks her three-decade journey in Indian cinema and acknowledges the lasting connection she has built with audiences in India and around the world.

Rani Mukerji honoured at IFFM with special citation for acting excellence: “Success is the love that remains… year after year and only grows with time”

Mukerji became emotional while reflecting on her 30 years in the film industry and the affection she has continued to receive from audiences. Speaking at the festival, she described the journey as one filled with memories, dreams, achievements, setbacks and, above all, love.

“Thirty years! When I say those words out loud, they don’t feel like a number. They feel like a lifetime of memories… of dreams, of victories, of people, of failures and above all, of love,” she said.

The actress also spoke about how she defines success, stressing that for her, it is not simply about professional achievements but the love that remains with an artist over the years. “Success is the love that remains… year after year and only grows with time … that’s the only kind of success I have strived for,” Mukerji said.

Reflecting on her international journey, she recalled how she never imagined that the characters she portrayed early in her career would eventually connect with audiences beyond India. She acknowledged the warmth she has received from audiences in Australia and spoke about the reach of Indian cinema across borders.

“When I entered the Indian film industry as a young girl, I never imagined that one day my films and the characters that I have been fortunate enough to play, would take me across oceans … and that people in a beautiful country like Australia would embrace me with so much warmth,” she added.

Rani further highlighted the importance of audiences in completing an actor’s work. “As actors, we perform in front of a camera. But the real story begins only when that performance reaches someone’s heart,” she said.

The IFFM citation recognises Mukerji’s three-decade career, marked by successful films and memorable characters that continue to find new audiences across generations and countries.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Sami reveals Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon and others featured in his music videos for FREE: “Not one of them charged a penny”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.