Adnan Sami carved a niche not just with his Indipop songs but also with their memorable music videos. Several of his videos featured prominent stars of the time, further adding to their popularity. Govinda made a special appearance in ‘Lift Karadey’, while Amitabh Bachchan not only featured in the music video of ‘Kabhi Naee’ but also sang the peppy number. Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhry and several other actors also appeared in his music videos. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, held as part of the promotions of his new single ‘Ishq Tamasha’, Adnan Sami went down memory lane and revealed how he managed to get these stars on board.

EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Sami reveals Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon and others featured in his music videos for FREE: “Not one of them charged a penny”

Adnan Sami began by saying, “I have always believed in a very simple thing, which is something I’ll encourage other people to adopt. When you want to try and do something, just go for it. What’s the worst that would happen? It won’t happen. Qayamat toh nahin aa gayi na?”

He added, “Working with these actors was a part of my to-do list. At a time when Govinda made that guest appearance in ‘Lift Karadey’, he was on top of his game. It’s a fun song and right up his alley. I thought that I would love for him to do it. We had a common friend named Kareem, and he was close to Govinda at that time. I expressed my wish of having Govinda make an appearance. He played the song to him. Thankfully, he loved it. Then, he came and he made a special appearance. Similarly, the same thing happened for other actors as well.”

Adnan Sami took this opportunity to praise Govinda, “In my opinion, he has been one of the finest actors out there. Aaj bhi agar unko acchi film mil jaaye, toh woh sabko kha jaaye. We need him to come back. He’s just an incredible artist. I have a tremendous amount of love and respect for his craft.”

He continued, “Like anybody who’s grown up in the 70s and 80s, we all have a soft spot for Amitabh Bachchan. Also, the way he adapted himself to different times is an incredible achievement. From his generation, he’s probably the only one who managed to have such long innings, that too while at the top. So, I was always in awe of him. Moreover, I had seen him singing for Mr Natwarlal (1979), Silsila (1981), etc. We had met before and he was always very loving.”

Adnan Sami then said, “I picked up the call and told him that I’d like to meet him. I didn’t want to tell him on the phone why I wanted to meet him! I met him in the office and played the song. He loved it. I told him, ‘I’d really love for you to sing it’. He had reservations about it and said, ‘Come on, I don’t sing’! I persuaded him. Ultimately, he did sing and appear in the video. The rest is history, as they say.”

Adnan explained, “Whether it was Rani, Raveena, Mahima etc. I just picked up the phone and called them. I knew that in the worst-case scenario, they’d say no. They won’t get offended. You’re calling them up because you admire them. That, in itself, is a compliment. Aap gaali toh nahin de rahe hai na? (smiles). At the most, they’d say, ‘Thank you very much for thinking of me. But unfortunately, I won’t be able to do it’. That’s fine. At least, I would have the satisfaction of knowing ki maine try toh kiya rather than assuming that the celeb would say no. And then you spend the rest of your life thinking ‘Shayad haan bol deta’ (laughs).”

Adnan revealed, “By the grace of God, I would say 99% of the time, they all agreed. They were all so generous that they did it for free! Not one of them charged a penny.”

This is quite a feat as the actors passionately went all out with their performances in the music videos. Adnan Sami agreed, “Yes, it was a lot of hard work. And yet, they did it for free and I am eternally grateful to them. Look at what they contributed to those videos. I wasn’t just getting them because they had star power. I was getting them because they were phenomenal performers.”

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