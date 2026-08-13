Sonakshi Sinha has revealed that a strange incident at her home once left her questioning her belief in ghosts. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actress opened up about an unsettling experience she had around 4 a.m., admitting that the incident “really shook” her and left her unsure whether she had experienced something supernatural or simply dreamed it.

EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha reveals she once felt someone picking her up at 4 AM; recalls her reaction, “I just froze”

The actress made the revelation during the release of Nikita Roy, a thriller that explores mystery and investigation. While discussing the film and her own relationship with the horror genre, the actress recalled an unusual incident that happened to her at home. “You know I used to not believe. At all. But one day something very weird happened to me in my own house. So, since then I'm a little bit shaken in my belief but then after that nothing happened. I was like maybe it was a dream,” she told Bollywood Hungama and further added that ‘possibly’ it was a harmless ghost.

Elaborating on what happened that night, Sonakshi revealed, “It's a funny fun story. So, I was sleeping and you know you're in that sleep where you're awake but you're not awake. Your eyes are shut but your mind is on. So, it was just that. I had seen the time, and it was around 4:00 a.m. or something like that. I'm sleeping but I'm awake now. So, I don't know if it was a dream or not. I suddenly felt you know some slight sort of pressure like somebody's just like picking me up. I died (in that moment). I was so scared I didn't even open my eyes. I didn't even open my eyes to see if there is someone or no. I just froze. Like I literally froze. I couldn't move. And then I didn't open my eyes till the morning till the lights came in. I could see little bit light. That's when I opened my eyes and I like ran about.”

The experience was frightening enough for Sonakshi to take matters into her own hands the following night. Recalling what she did when she returned home late, she stated, “That that really shook me up. And then the next day when I was coming home, it was late at night again. I opened my door and I peaked in first and I said very loudly. I said, ‘Jo bhi aaya tha kal raat ko, aise wapas mat karna – main bahut darr gayi thi. Jo bhi baat karna hai mere sapne mein aana (Whatever it was, whoever came last night, don’t come again like that. I was really scared. Whatever conversation we have, let’s do it in my dreams). Sit face to face and have a conversation with her. Don't do all this’. And I've walked in and I swear I kid you not, after that nothing has happened.”

Interestingly, despite being part of a film that deals with suspense and mystery, Sonakshi revealed that she has not watched a horror film since the incident. She also explained how she tries to protect herself from frightening moments when watching the genre. “I watch it with like my eyes in a slit so that anything happens, I can shut it.” Talking about her most recent horror movie experience, she added, “Honestly the last time I watched a horror film was with Zaheer and a friend of his and his Rakhi sister and I did not enjoy it,” she concluded laughing.

While Sonakshi remains unsure about what exactly happened that night, the experience appears to have changed her relationship with the supernatural. This real-life encounter makes her own connection with the world of mystery all the more intriguing.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha shares dreamy Bhutan vacation with Zaheer Iqbal and family; pics with PM, Tiger’s Nest trek steal the show

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