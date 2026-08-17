Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a playful way of wishing her brother-in-law Joe Jonas on his birthday. The actor shared a candid picture with the singer and actor on her Instagram Stories, turning the family celebration into a light-hearted social media moment.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares hilarious birthday wish for brother-in-law Joe Jonas

In the photograph, Priyanka appeared to be in the middle of a conversation with Joe, while he could be seen laughing. Adding to the humour of the candid moment, Priyanka wrote, “FYI, it was not supposed to be funny, joejonas. Happiest birthday bro.” Her caption suggested that the conversation captured in the picture was not intended to be amusing, making the photograph even more entertaining.

Joe's brothers also shared glimpses of his birthday celebrations. Nick Jonas posted a series of quirky pictures from the Pokémon-themed party. The celebrations featured the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka and other family members posing and enjoying themselves amid Poké Ball balloons and Pokémon cards. A specially designed Pokémon card featuring Joe was also part of the decorations.

Nick wished his brother with a Pokémon-inspired message, writing, “Gotta catch 'em all. We love you joejonas happy birthday brother.”

Kevin Jonas also joined the celebrations online, sharing moments from the birthday bash. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “Epic celebration for an epic brother. We love you joejonas”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in ceremonies that followed Hindu and Christian traditions. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to star in S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu. She will portray Mandakini, a fierce historian who joins Mahesh Babu's character Rudhra on a global mission to save the holy city of Varanasi from an asteroid named Shambhavi.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveils Sridevi’s biography ‘Empress’ on late actress’ birth anniversary

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