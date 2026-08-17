Karan Johar has revealed his pick for the funniest player on the ongoing second season of The Traitors. During a recent live session, the filmmaker and host was asked who he finds to be the funniest contestant on the show. Karan named Mallika Sherawat and said he finds the actress particularly entertaining.

Karan Johar calls Mallika Sherawat “really quite entertaining” on The Traitors Season 2

Speaking about Mallika, Karan said, “I think Mallika (Sherawat) is really quite entertaining. I find her really entertaining. I think she's lovely and gorgeous, but also very entertaining.”

Mallika, who is among the contestants participating in The Traitors Season 2, has been known for her outspoken personality and candid comments on the reality show. Karan’s response comes as viewers continue to watch the contestants navigate alliances, rivalries and the challenges of the game.

During the same live interaction, Karan was also asked how he handles Mallika’s tantrums. The filmmaker responded with humour, making it clear that he does not see himself as someone who needs to manage the actress’ tantrums. He instead joked that he has his own.

Karan said, “Uh, how do you handle Mallika's tantrums? I had to handle nobody's tantrums. I have tantrums of my own. I'm joking, by the way. I'm very lovely. You can ask anyone.”

His light-hearted response offered a glimpse into the camaraderie and humour surrounding the contestants and the host of The Traitors Season 2. While Mallika’s presence has added another outspoken personality to the reality series, Karan’s comments suggest that he is enjoying her contribution to the show.

The second season of The Traitors continues to bring together celebrities from different backgrounds as they compete in a game built around strategy, trust and deception. With Karan at the helm, the show has also generated considerable conversation around the personalities and dynamics among its contestants.

Also Read: 20 Years of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: Karan Johar recalls angry reactions, mixed reviews; says, “It had its heart in the right place”

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