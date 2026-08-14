Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on a packed 2026, “There’s been work, releases, and the best chapter of my life – marriage”

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has had a packed 2026, with back-to-back projects, two releases and one of the biggest milestones of her personal life – her marriage.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on a packed 2026, “There’s been work, releases, and the best chapter of my life – marriage”

The year saw Kapoor move between different spaces as a performer, with two releases arriving close together, Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2 and Ikka. The two projects offered her distinctly different creative spaces, reflecting the varied choices she has made through her career. Away from sets and release schedules, Kapoor also got married during the year.

Reflecting on the year, Kapoor said, “This year has been a bit of a rollercoaster, in the best possible way. There’s been work, releases, new experiences and then the best chapter of my life – marriage. So many things have happened one after the other, and I’ve enjoyed the momentum because every part of it has felt different. It’s also made me realise that you don’t always have to have everything neatly planned. Sometimes, the most interesting phases are the ones that surprise you. I’m so grateful.”

With more projects in the pipeline, Kapoor’s 2026 is set to continue, marking a new phase in both her personal and professional journey.

Also Read: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor says husband Sharan Sharma’s ‘tough love’ keeps her grounded: “He is very critical”

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