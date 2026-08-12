The much-awaited teaser of Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse into the dark and mysterious world of Priyadarshan's upcoming thriller. Following the release of the film's first-look posters, the teaser further builds anticipation around the intriguing face-off at the centre of the story.

Haiwaan teaser out: Priyadarshan-directorial promises an intriguing face-off between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

The teaser keeps much of the plot under wraps and relies on an atmospheric presentation to establish its tone. Shadows, silhouettes and brief glimpses of the characters create a sense of danger without revealing too much about the narrative. The central question, "Hero Ya Haiwaan?", sets up the mystery surrounding the characters and their true intentions.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan appear to be at the heart of the film's unpredictable world. However, the teaser deliberately avoids clearly establishing who is the hero and who could be the "haiwaan". This ambiguity adds to the suspense and leaves viewers with several questions about the relationship between the two characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Rather than offering a detailed look at the storyline, the teaser focuses on creating an unsettling mood. The glimpses suggest that appearances may not be what they seem, with the characters seemingly caught in a situation involving danger and deception. The film's larger conflict is expected to become clearer with the release of its trailer.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. The film marks another collaboration between the filmmaker and Akshay Kumar, with the actor returning to a darker thriller space.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is scheduled to release theatrically worldwide on September 11, 2026.

With its teaser choosing mystery over exposition, Haiwaan has positioned itself as a thriller that intends to keep audiences guessing. The eventual trailer is expected to offer a closer look at the characters, their conflict and the "haiwaaniyat" hinted at in the teaser.

Also Read: Haiwaan teaser to release on August 12, makers share new posters featuring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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