Preity Zinta hopes for another memorable film like Dil Chahta Hai with Aamir Khan: “I’m really looking forward to working with him again”

Preity Zinta has expressed her desire to reunite with Aamir Khan on screen, more than two decades after the two actors worked together in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. The 2001 film recently completed 25 years recently, prompting conversations around its enduring popularity and the memories associated with its cast.

Preity Zinta hopes for another memorable film like Dil Chahta Hai with Aamir Khan: “I’m really looking forward to working with him again”

Preity, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Batwara 1947, revealed that she missed the anniversary celebrations of Dil Chahta Hai because of her professional commitments. Speaking to the media, the actor joked about having to choose between promoting her comeback film and attending the reunion with Aamir Khan.

Recalling the situation, Preity said, “I would have liked to share a lot of memories. But Aamir ne hi batwara kar diya humara. I had to come for the Batwara promotions, and they went for the 25 years of Dil Chahta Hai.”

While she could not be part of the anniversary celebrations, Preity said she is looking forward to working with Aamir again. She also reflected on the special place Dil Chahta Hai holds in her career and expressed hope that their next collaboration will create another memorable film.

“So, I’m really looking forward to working with him again, hopefully, on another film that becomes just as memorable. Dil Chahta Hai was truly a memorable film. To me, Batwara 1947 is also going to be a memorable film,” she said.

Written and directed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The film followed three close friends as they dealt with friendship, relationships, love and the changes that came after graduation.

Released in 2001, the film was widely appreciated for its contemporary storytelling, performances and music. It also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and developed a strong following, particularly among urban audiences. Its portrayal of modern friendship and relationships, along with its Mumbai and Australia locations, contributed to its lasting appeal.

The anniversary arrives at an important stage in Preity’s career as she prepares to return to the big screen after an eight-year gap. Her last theatrical release was Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018. With Batwara 1947, the actor is set to begin a new chapter while also hoping for another opportunity to share the screen with Aamir.

Also Read : Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta meet Indian Coast Guard personnel ahead of Batwara 1947 release

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