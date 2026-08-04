Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, has become one of the most talked-about contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. While the reality show is known for its challenging stunts and intense competition, Orry has managed to carve a unique space for himself by entertaining viewers with his humour, lively personality, and unexpected antics. His presence has added a light-hearted touch to the high-pressure environment, making him one of the season's standout participants.

Harsh Gujral hails Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: “Orry has truly been the find of the season”

Speaking about his fellow contestant in a recent interview, comedian Harsh Gujral admitted that Orry has been the biggest surprise of the season. When asked which contestant impressed him the most, Harsh did not hesitate to name Orry and said, "Orry has truly been the find of the season, effortlessly funny and entertaining. His mix of Hindi and English really stands out. While his English is strong, his Hindi has its own charm, and he actually looks even cuter when he speaks it. When it comes to stunts, the whole of India keeps wondering what he'll do—but you'll see exactly what he's capable of."

Harsh's remarks reflect the growing popularity Orry has gained among the audience since the show began. Initially known for his social media presence, Orry has successfully transitioned into reality television by showcasing his spontaneous humour, expressive reactions, and ability to entertain in every episode. His unpredictable personality has kept both contestants and viewers curious about how he will approach each challenge.

As the competition intensifies with every passing episode, expectations from all contestants continue to rise. Harsh also hinted that Orry has much more to offer, especially when it comes to the demanding stunts ahead. With several challenging tasks still to come, fans are eagerly waiting to see the fearless side of Orry and discover whether he can back his entertaining personality with impressive performances, proving that there is far more to him than his viral social media image.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan turns stand-up comedian as Harsh Gujral, Abhishek Upmanyu, Ravi Gupta, and Anubhav Bassi visit KBC 17

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